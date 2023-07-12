After a lackluster year on the mound, starting pitching was a point of emphasis for Mississippi State and they landed some help on Wednesday with the addition of Miami’s Karson Ligon.

Ligon, 6’2” right-hander started 25 games during his two seasons with the Hurricanes and owns a career 4.86 ERA.

A former top 100 recruit, Perfect Game ranked Ligon as the #83 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He was a member of the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2022, making 16 appearances and 15 starts and posting a 6-6 record, 4.90 ERA, 67 strikeouts, 32 walks, a 1.51 WHIP and .274 batting average against in 75.1 innings.

The Sarasota, Florida native’s sophomore campaign was one that was plagued by injuries. Ligon carried a 4.25 ERA through seven starts and capped off his solid start to the season with eight shutout innings against Florida State on March 31st, but missed the following three weeks with arm soreness.

Ligon returned on April 23rd and helped the Hurricanes to a win over Georgia Tech with two runs allowed in four innings, but missed the following month with shoulder inflammation and wouldn’t get through three innings in his starts against Wake Forest and Texas in the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.

For the season, Ligon logged 50.2 innings in ten starts with a 4.80 ERA, 37 strikeouts, 20 walks, a 1.26 WHIP and a .237 batting average against.

On the mound, Ligon features a fastball that sits 90-93 and touches 96. He also works in a changeup that comes in at the low-to-mid 80s and a curveball in the upper 70s. Sixty-Four Analytics ranks Ligon as the 97th best player in the transfer portal and the #42 pitcher.

Ligon is the second pitcher in Mississippi State’s portal class, joining Young Harris College lefty Nate Lamb. The Bulldogs also added Memphis third baseman Logan Kohler and Pitt catcher Johnny Long III.