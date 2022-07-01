Diamond Dogs add Mercer Centerfielder Bill Knight

Mississippi State added its second transfer commitment of the day with the addition of former Mercer centerfielder Bill Knight.

The 6'1" 195-pound outfielder has been a 4-year starter for the Bears and holds a career .307 batting average, .924 OPS, to go with 33 home runs. Knight has appeared at 3rd base and all three outfield spots throughout his career and has served primarily as a centerfielder with 129 games played at the position.

The Perkins, GA, native began to emerge as a star in the SoCon in 2021 as he posted a .325 batting average and .949 OPS with ten homers and 50 RBIs. This past season was Knight's best as he batted .337 with a .415 on-base percentage and 1.057 OPS. His power also improved with a career-high 17 home runs and drove in 64 RBIs.

Knight was named to the All-SoCon Second Team in 2021, and followed it with a First Team campaign in 2022.

Mississippi State has had success in the past with Mercer transfers as Nathaniel Lowe earned First Team All-SEC honors in 2016, and RJ Yeager was named a 2nd Team All-American this past season.

State has now brought in three position players through the transfer portal as Knight will join Samford outfielder Colton Ledbetter and New Orleans 2nd baseman Amani Larry. The Bulldogs also welcome in three pitchers in Memphis' Landon Gartman, Ball State's Nate Dohm, and Texas' Aaron Nixon.