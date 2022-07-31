Diamond Dogs add former VCU shortstop Connor Hujsak

Mississippi State has done a fantastic job building their lineup through the transfer portal, and they continued that tonight with the addition of former VCU shortstop Connor Hujsak.

A 2-year starter for the Rams, Hujsak comes down to Starkvegas alongside his teammate, left-handed pitcher Tyler Davis, who committed earlier this week after VCU Head Coach Shawn Stiffler left to take the Notre Dame job.

The Goffstown, New Hampshire native was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year as a high school senior and made an immediate impact on the college diamond earning Atlantic-10 All-Rookie honors. During his freshman campaign in 2021, Hujsak hit .239 with a .806 OPS, seven home runs, and 35 RBIs. Hujsak got a taste of the bright lights of Dudy Noble Field when VCU played in the Starkville Regional. Hujsak went 4-13 at the plate in three games with Campbell and Mississippi State, including a home run against Campbell.

The 6'2" 195-pound shortstop took off this spring as he batted .289 with a .889 OPS, 12 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. He played his best ball in the postseason as he was named to the Chapel Hill All-Regional Team after he had two multi-home run games against Georgia and North Carolina.

Mississippi State's lineup is looking left-handed heavy heading into 2023, so getting a right-handed bat who can hit for some power was an important get for Chris Lemonis. Hujsak can compete with Lane Forsythe for the starting shortstop spot but also has the athleticism to move to the outfield if needed.

Hujsak joins a talented group of position players coming to Mississippi State via the transfer portal featuring Samford outfielder Colton Ledbetter, New Orleans 2nd baseman Amani Larry, and Duke infielder Wil Hoyle. State also brings in an experienced crop of pitchers, including Memphis' Landon Gartman, Texas' Aaron Nixon, Ball State's Nate Dohm, and VCU's Tyler Davis.