DB Jayven Williams Transferring to Bulldogs

Mississippi State is already making moves through the transfer portal.

On Sunday, defensive back Jayven Williams announced he plans to transfer from Kennesaw State to the Bulldogs. He officially visited them this weekend.

Williams also had interest from Houston and Georgia Tech. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

An unranked member of the 2022 recruiting class, Williams is originally from Baker High School in Mobile, Alabama. He redshirted his first season at Kennesaw State.

In the 2023 season, Williams finished with 23 tackles and a half sack. But this season, he became more productive, with 29 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four pass deflections, an interception and a touchdown through the first 10 games of the season. He announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Nov. 15, foregoing his final two games this season.

