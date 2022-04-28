Cross becomes the 15th Bulldog taken in the 1st round of the NFL Draft

Cross surpassed former Bulldog offensive lineman Derek Sherrod who went 32nd in 2011 to Green Bay and he was the highest picked Bulldog since 1983 when running back Michael Haddix went 8th overall.

Charles Cross made Mississippi State football history on Thursday night becoming the highest-drafted offensive lineman in school history when the Seattle Seahawks tabbed him with the 9th pick in the draft.

"I was very excited," Cross said in a conference call with Seahawk reporters. "First thing I did was give my mom and dad a big hug. It's a surreal feeling, it's a blessing. I'm excited I'm going to Seattle to be with the 12s, some of the best fans in the league. I'm excited and I'm ready to get to work. "It's a great organization. They preach physicality, toughness, nastiness, and really everything you need to do to be successful. I'm just excited for the opportunity and ready to get to work."

Going to Seattle will be a little different for Cross as the Seahawks were 31st in pass attempts last season in the NFL after spending his last two seasons playing in Mike Leach's Air Raid.

Cross should have company over the rest of the NFL Draft with several former MSU teammates expected to go in the draft over the next six rounds.