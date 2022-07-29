Mike Leach and Mississippi State received great news on Friday, landing a four-star prospect in the 2023 class.

Hattiesburg (Miss.) linebacker Tabias Hinton announced his pledge to the Bulldogs as the SEC West program welcomes in a loaded list of visitors to Starkville this weekend. Hinton chose the Bulldogs over an offer sheet that included Colorado, Memphis, Michigan, Southern Miss, and West Virginia.

In the end, the opportunity to stay in the Magnolia State and play in the SEC was too much for the four-star defender to pass up on.

"The love they showed (was big)," Hinton explained to Rivals.com. "Multiple coaches consistently text me and hit me up. They've been wanting to get me up there."

*****