Commitment Breakdown: Justin Brown

Mississippi State's recruiting class got a big offensive boost on Friday with the commitment of Blackman (Tenn.) wide receiver Justin Brown . The three-star prospect announced his pledge on Friday, choosing the Bulldogs among a Top 5 that also included Penn State, Purdue, Pitt, and West Virginia.

At 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, Brown is a big-bodied wide receiver with the quickness and footwork that will allow him to be a threat on the outside and from the slot position as well. He's been described as an "SEC guy" since his junior season, when he burst on the scene by tallying 69 catches for 1,144 yards and 11 touchdowns in Blackman's high-powered offense. It's clear he was leaning towards being in a wide receiver friendly offense and Mississippi State and Mike Leach's scheme is a pass-catcher's dream.

Brown only took one official visit in June to Purdue, but the Bulldogs have remained in the picture throughout and were able to land another high-profile prospect from the Nashville area to go along with four-star offensive tackle Joe Crocker. Mississippi State is also hoping to land a Tennessee trifecta as they are making major push for Ravenwood (Tenn.) quarterback Chris Parson, who was back in Starkville last weekend and is trending towards the Bulldogs.