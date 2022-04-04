Commitment Analysis: OT Malik Ellis to Mississippi State
Mississippi State landed its third commitment of the 2023 cycle on Saturday with a pledge from Laurel (Miss.) four-star offensive tackle Malik Ellis.Ellis chose the Bulldogs over SEC programs such ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news