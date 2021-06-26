Cardiac Dawgs advance to CWS Finals on walk-off hit

OMAHA- It has been 50 years since Mississippi State first made it to the College World Series. Since that squad in 1971, the Bulldogs have made it back to Omaha 11 more times. Some went away quietly, others made a run. However, in the storied annals of State baseball, none has made a run quite like this. The 2021 Diamond Dawgs walked off Texas to take a 4-3 victory, punching their ticket into the national championship series. “Great college baseball game against a great team,” Chris Lemonis said. “We've gone four times against Texas this year, and each game has been a brawl. You've got to tip your cap to those guys. I know they are disappointed, but we have played some unbelievable games with those guys.”

Tanner Leggett had the clutch hit that won the game for State (Steven Brancombe/USAToday)

Will Bednar, who broke a College World Series record with 15 strikeouts in game one against the Longhorns, got the start for State. He picked up right where he left off with a three-up, three-down 1st inning. In the home half, Tanner Allen picked up one-out single, but that’s all the Bulldogs could muster. Texas led off the 2nd with a walk, and the runner was advanced to 2nd on a sac bunt. The next batter sent a fly ball to right field that kept going and going and going until it snuck over the wall, giving the Horns an early 2-0 lead. In the bottom half, Logan Tanner notched a lead-off single, but it was thwarted by a double play. Bednar responded with a 1-2-3 3rd, and State was able to cut the deficit in half. Kellum Clark led off with a double, and a Tanner Allen single scored him. 2-1 Texas through three. Bednar through a scoreless 4th, and MSU went down in order. The Horns extended their lead in the 5th with a couple of doubles. State responded with a run of their own in the home half, as Brad Cumbest led off with a double, and Kellum Clark singled to give the Bulldogs runners on the corners with no outs. Lane Forsythe grounded into a double play to bring home Cumbest, making the score 3-2. Then Bednar fanned the side in order in the 6th, and the Bulldog bats got things going in the next frame. Kamren James walked to lead off the Dawgs, and Luke Hancock singled to give State runners on the corners. Logan Tanner doubled to score James and tie the game. Despite giving up a run, Texas dodged a bullet by getting out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam to keep the score tied. In the 7th, Bednar gave up a lead-off single but forced a pop up on an ensuing bunt. That was it for him, completing a masterful pair of performances against the Longhorns. This time out, he threw 6.1 innings, giving up four hits, three runs, two walks, and striking out seven.

Landon Sims came in to keep State's CWS Finals hopes alive (Steven Brancombe/USAToday)