 BulldogBlitz - By the Numbers: Rogers and Marks shine on offense in State's comeback win
By the Numbers: Rogers and Marks shine on offense in State's comeback win

Kelly Quinlan • BulldogBlitz
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and running back Jo'quavious Marks came up big in the Bulldogs thrilling come from behind win over LaTech on Saturday. We take a deep dive into the numbers with help from PFF College to look at the top performers from the game on both sides of the ball.

Will Rogers had a big game for the Bulldogs in his second season playing quarterback
Will Rogers had a big game for the Bulldogs in his second season playing quarterback (Matt Bush/USAToday)

ROGERS PUTS HIS BEST GAME AT STATE, SKILL GRADES

In his second season in the Air Raid Mike Leach offense, Will Rogers had the best game of his career according to PFF with an 81.7 offensive ranking including an 81.0 passing grade. State ended up with 11 players over the 60 average on offense. Here is a look at the top skill performers from Saturday.

