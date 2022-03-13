Bulldogs Top Princeton to Complete the Sweep
Starkville, MS- Mississippi State got their first sweep of the season, taking down Princeton 9-2 in the second game of a doubleheader.
Cade Smith made his fourth start of the year and continued to dominate. The sophomore from Southaven pitched 5 innings, allowed just 2 hits, and stuck out 7. He has his fastball working around 94-95 MPH and was able to mix in his slider and changeup.
"Hitting my off-speed for strikes helped keep hitters off my fastball," said Smith.
The Bulldogs got a run across in the first as Brad Cumbest knocked in a run with an infield single, but the second inning was where State got to Princeton lefty Tom Chmielewski.
R.J. Yeager, drawing his first start since last Sunday, led off with a single, and Lane Forsythe and Luke Hancock followed with a pair of walks. Kamren James reached on an error by the 3rd baseman, which scored a run, and Hunter Hines smoked a double down the right-field line knocking in two. After an RBI sac-fly by Logan Tanner, Kellum Clark blasted his 3rd homer of the weekend and his 5th of the year.
The sophomore from Brandon has been on fire this weekend, going 8-11 at the plate with 3 home runs and 11 RBIs.
"It feels good barreling up some balls," said Clark
Princeton then turned to a right-hander in Patrick Jarvis. Jarvis would shut the Bulldogs down in the third in the fourth but got into some trouble in the fifth as R.J. Yeager drove in 2 runs with a double, and Jarvis would be relieved by lefty Max Zdimal, who got them out of the inning.
Freshman Pico Kohn relieved Cade Smith and surrendered a home run to Princeton left fielder Nadir Lewis, but settled in after that, forcing 3 flyouts, including a diving catch by left fielder Jess Davis.
Another freshman, Cole Cheatham, a lefty from Ardmore, AL, pitched the seventh to close out the shortened seven-inning game. He surrendered a walk but allowed no damage forcing a groundout, and struck out two.
The Bulldogs will play against Binghamton tomorrow, with freshman Jack Walker slated to start, opening up SEC play at Georgia next weekend.