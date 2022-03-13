Bulldogs Top Princeton to Complete the Sweep

Starkville, MS- Mississippi State got their first sweep of the season, taking down Princeton 9-2 in the second game of a doubleheader.

Cade Smith made his fourth start of the year and continued to dominate. The sophomore from Southaven pitched 5 innings, allowed just 2 hits, and stuck out 7. He has his fastball working around 94-95 MPH and was able to mix in his slider and changeup.

"Hitting my off-speed for strikes helped keep hitters off my fastball," said Smith.

The Bulldogs got a run across in the first as Brad Cumbest knocked in a run with an infield single, but the second inning was where State got to Princeton lefty Tom Chmielewski.

R.J. Yeager, drawing his first start since last Sunday, led off with a single, and Lane Forsythe and Luke Hancock followed with a pair of walks. Kamren James reached on an error by the 3rd baseman, which scored a run, and Hunter Hines smoked a double down the right-field line knocking in two. After an RBI sac-fly by Logan Tanner, Kellum Clark blasted his 3rd homer of the weekend and his 5th of the year.