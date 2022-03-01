Bulldogs Survive Grambling's Upset Efforts
Starkville, MS- It was an ugly day at the plate for the Bulldogs, but the pitching stepped up today leading Mississippi State for a 2-1 victory over Grambling.
Freshman Jack Walker made his first career start for the Bulldogs. The righty from Barbe, LA, was named the National High School Pitcher of the Year by Perfect Game his senior year and is off to a solid start to his Bulldog career. In 5 innings today, Walker allowed just 3 hits and walked 2, striking out 8 and allowing just 1 run.
"His stuff was good. He’s got that hard sinker and good slider," said Mississippi State Head Coach Chris Lemonis.
Starting pitcher Jacorey Boudreaux gave the Bulldogs a tough time at the plate on the Grambling side. He kept most of his pitches in the mid-70s with a curveball in the 60s. The Bulldogs' timing seemed to be way off, and through 4 innings he had surrendered just 1 hit.
"We’d much rather face 95," said Lemonis. "He competes and throws strikes. You tip your hat to him, he pitched really well."
In the fifth inning, Mississippi State finally got on the board as freshmen Aaron Downs and Slate Alford both singled. With runners on the corners, shortstop Lane Forsythe hit a sac fly to right field that Downs would score on.
Left fielder Brad Cumbest continued to stay hot, leading off the sixth inning with a home run to left, his 3rd of the season.
"My approach today was trying to hit it backside," said Cumbest. "If I can stay backside, naturally I'll pull the ball.
Senior righty Parker Stinnett relieved Walker and shut Grambling down the final four innings. Stinnett was outstanding, striking out 8 hitters while allowing just 2 hits and 1 walk.
"I was really confident in my slider," said Stinnett. "I know when I have that going it's a pitch that's pretty hard to hit.
While the bats couldn't get going, the Bulldogs still escaped with a win, and are set to take on Southern Miss tomorrow in Pearl.