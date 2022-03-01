Bulldogs Survive Grambling's Upset Efforts

Starkville, MS- It was an ugly day at the plate for the Bulldogs, but the pitching stepped up today leading Mississippi State for a 2-1 victory over Grambling. Freshman Jack Walker made his first career start for the Bulldogs. The righty from Barbe, LA, was named the National High School Pitcher of the Year by Perfect Game his senior year and is off to a solid start to his Bulldog career. In 5 innings today, Walker allowed just 3 hits and walked 2, striking out 8 and allowing just 1 run. "His stuff was good. He’s got that hard sinker and good slider," said Mississippi State Head Coach Chris Lemonis.

Right Handed Pitcher Jack Walker (Mississippi State Athletics)

Starting pitcher Jacorey Boudreaux gave the Bulldogs a tough time at the plate on the Grambling side. He kept most of his pitches in the mid-70s with a curveball in the 60s. The Bulldogs' timing seemed to be way off, and through 4 innings he had surrendered just 1 hit. "We’d much rather face 95," said Lemonis. "He competes and throws strikes. You tip your hat to him, he pitched really well." In the fifth inning, Mississippi State finally got on the board as freshmen Aaron Downs and Slate Alford both singled. With runners on the corners, shortstop Lane Forsythe hit a sac fly to right field that Downs would score on. Left fielder Brad Cumbest continued to stay hot, leading off the sixth inning with a home run to left, his 3rd of the season. "My approach today was trying to hit it backside," said Cumbest. "If I can stay backside, naturally I'll pull the ball.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmFkQ3VtYmVz dD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQnJhZEN1bWJlc3Q8L2E+IGNvbnRp bnVlcyB0byBmZWVkIHRoZSBMZWZ0IEZpZWxkIExvdW5nZSB3aXRoIEhSIGJh bGxzIPCfjb3vuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0dqdUZ6c0dNdTki PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HanVGenNHTXU5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1p c3Npc3NpcHBpIFN0YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChASGFpbFN0YXRlQkIpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGFpbFN0YXRlQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE0 OTg4MDkyNjYwNTE4Mjk3NjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2gg MSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK