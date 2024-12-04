Bulldogs Sign JUCO OL Jakheem Shumpert

While Mississippi State lost one junior college commitment on Wednesday, as four-star defensive end Zavion Hardy flipped to South Carolina, the Bulldogs got good news as well.

On Wednesday morning, Northwest Mississippi Community College three-star offensive tackle Jakheem Shumpert signed to play at Mississippi State. He chose the Bulldogs over offers from Virginia Tech, Kansas State and Illinois.

Shumpert officially visited Mississippi State last weekend.

Shumpert's addition gives the Bulldogs four signed offensive linemen in the class. He joins three-stars Saquon Miles and Spencer Dowland, as well as two-star Breyden Turnage. Three-star Josiah Clemons told BulldogBlitz.com he plans to sign later in the day.

