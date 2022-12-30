Tampa - The Mississippi State football program has gone through a lot over the past month with the passing of Mike Leach, but the Bulldogs are ready to play to honor their former head coach.

The Bulldogs are 8-4 and coming off their first Egg Bowl victory since 2019, so getting a chance to head down to the Sunshine State to face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl was something they felt like they earned.

"We are very appreciative of all the different signs of support for Coach Leach and his influence on the game," Head Coach Zach Arnett said. "This is ultimately a reward for our players for the job they've done this year and the success that they've had. They are an 8-4 football team. They've done a tremendous job this year. This is a reward for their efforts because we would not be here if it wasn't for the work they put in all year round."

Will Rogers has racked up some impressive numbers in his three-year career tossing 79 touchdowns, and is just 10 yards away from 10,000. The junior said that there was never a doubt the team was going to play as they're on the hunt for win number nine.

"I don't think it was ever a question if we were going to play the game. Obviously, what happened with Coach is tragic. We wish our best to his family," Rogers said. "But at the end of the day, we've had a long year. I feel like we've kind of earned the right to play in this game and get win number nine. So I'd say that's the team's main focus right now, just to get win number nine, and everybody is locked in to do that."

The Bulldogs have a few guys moving on to the NFL, including All-American cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, safety Jackie Matthews, defensive tackle Cameron Young, and center LaQuinston Sharp, but they're still headed out for one last ride before they move to the next level.

"I think it speaks a lot about the program and the guys in the locker room. We have a really, really tight relationship," Rogers said. "I know me and Forbes are really tight, hanging out off the field and things like that. And he wasn't going to play in the game at first, but then the more we hung out after the Egg Bowl and just talked about the trip and winning number nine, he just decided to play."

“I felt like I owed my brothers and my teammates another game and to finish what we started," Forbes said.

The ability of the 2022 Bulldogs to play one last game together in Leach's honor is something that's motivating them to finish the season strong.

"It's a huge motivating factor," Rogers said. "I mean, I think anybody who knows Coach well knows that he would want us to play in this game and would want us to play really well."

"It's a big motivation factor," Forbes said. "We have a reason to go out and play hard and not give up.