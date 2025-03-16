Bulldogs No. 8 Seed, Face Baylor in NCAA

Mississippi State's push through the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will get underway on Friday.

The Bulldogs were given a No. 8 seed by the selection committee. They'll face No. 9 seed Baylor in Raleigh, North Carolina, with the time to be announced later tonight.

Mississippi State has a 21-12 record and fell to Missouri Thursday in the second round of the SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs lost four of five to end the regular season.

But it was a historic Selection Sunday for the Southeastern Conference. The SEC garnered an NCAA Tournament-record 14 selections of the 16 teams in the conference. Only LSU and South Carolina, both of which have losing records, were not selected.