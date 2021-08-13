Bulldogs land Georgia DB Donovan Johnson

"Relationships were big for me and I have a great relationship with coach Hughes and coach Washington and the other coaches at Mississippi State. Starkville feels like home and I did it today because it was my mom's birthday and I wanted to give something back to her after all the sacrifices she made for me to play sports," Johnson said.

Johnson picked State over Auburn and several other programs that offered him. He said ultimately it came down to relationships.

Mississippi State made some waves in the Peach State on Friday with the pickup of Cedar Grove HS defensive back Donovan Johnson as the Bulldogs latest commit for the 2022 class. Johnson committed to the Bulldogs as a safety/nickel but he can play any position in the secondary.

Johnson said that the State coaches were elated when he committed.

"They called and wished my mom a happy birthday and they were so excited when I committed," he said. "They sent a lot of love our way."

With a large defensive back group in the 2022 class committed, Johnson gives State some needed versatility being able to play all the secondary spots. He said he got a taste of that while he was on his visit when he worked out for the staff and coach Washington.

"Coach Washington is a great coach and always has been on me and I really enjoyed working some drills with him and how hands-on he is with the defensive back. He is always cutting up too and making people laugh," Johnson said. "State like me as a nickel/safety and they wanted a guy like me who can move around to different spots."

The Bulldogs staff have been holding back on official visits for the fall and December and Johnson will be ready to take his when he gets the word.

"I have not set up my official visit yet, but it will be during the season or just after it," he said. "I can't wait."

Johnson slipped through the recruiting cracks some due to Covid, but he made up for it with a strong summer touring around some schools and landing some offers. He said he is very relieved to have his commitment in place ahead of his senior season at Cedar Grove.

"With Covid, everything went downhill with my recruitment because no one could see me. I was finally able to do some camps this summer and get in the mix. I feel now with my commitment to Mississippi State that a big burden has been lifted off my shoulders and I have a place I can call home for the next three to four years," he said.