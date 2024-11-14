Bulldogs Grab Commit From DL Mason Clinton

Mississippi State continues to add to its 2025 class, as it looks to rebuild in what will be season two of the Jeff Lebby era.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs grabbed a commitment from East Mississippi Community College defensive lineman Mason Clinton. He garnered a Mississippi State offer just Thursday morning and committed hours later.

But it wasn't all of a sudden. Clinton visited Starkville Oct. 19 for the Bulldogs' game against Texas A&M.

Clinton is now part of a trio from EMCC set to join Mississippi State next season. He joins four-star defensive end Zavion Hardy and three-star cornerback Tony Mitchell.

Clinton's scholarship offer list also included Western Kentucky, Temple, Liberty and New Mexico.

Check back with BulldogsBlitz.com for more on Clinton's decision and what it means for the Bulldogs.