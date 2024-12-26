Bulldogs Get JUCO Commit in LB Montrell Chapman

Though the NCAA Transfer Portal has been fruitful for Mississippi State, so has the junior college route. The latter bore fruit again on Thursday.

Gulf Coast Community College (Miss.) linebacker Montrell Chapman announced he's committed to the Bulldogs and will sign his paperwork in February. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Chapman reported 20 scholarship offers, including from Arizona, East Carolina, Nevada, Liberty and Western Kentucky. The Bulldogs offered a scholarship Dec. 17 and he officially visited last weekend.

This season, Chapman had a team-high 74 tackles, along with five tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception. He had 26 tackles during the 2023 season.

Chapman is the 11th junior college addition for Mississippi State in the 2025 class.