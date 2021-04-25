BulldogBlitz - Bulldogs force pivotal third game in Nashville with 7-4 win

After a frustrating series-opening loss last night, Mississippi State responded with an impressive game-two victory over Vanderbilt, 7-4.The Bulldogs faced the prospective #1 pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, Jack Leiter. Instead of being the next lemming to fall over the cliff, they stood up to the occasion.Rowdey Jordan took the second pitch of the game over the right field wall to give State an early lead.

After a Tanner Allen single and a Kamren James walk, Luke Hancock singled to score Allen. Bulldogs up early, 2-0.Will Bednar had the worst start of his season last week against Ole Miss.

He struggled early, giving up two walks en route to a sac fly that cut State’s lead to one.The Bulldogs got two baserunners on in the 2nd but couldn’t get them home. Bednar settled down with three strikeouts to retire the side in order.

Once again, State was able to work Leiter’s pitch count, but they stranded two more in the 3rd. Bednar worked around a leadoff single to throw another scoreless frame.State went down in order in the 4th, and so did Vanderbilt.

After a shaky first inning, both pitchers were seemingly starting to find a groove.In the 5th, Leiter issued a leadoff walk to Tanner Allen. After back-to-back strikeouts, Logan Tanner stepped up to the plate and sent a moonshot over the massive left field wall, extending State’s lead to 4-1.

Meanwhile, Bednar entered cruise control in the bottom half, retiring the side order thanks to a spectacular double play by Scotty Dubrule.The Bulldogs did what very few teams were able to do this season: work Jack Leiter’s pitch count, scored runs, and chased him after just five innings.

With Commodores going to the bullpen, State got the leadoff man on 2nd but couldn’t score him.In the bottom of the 6th, MSU found itself in some trouble. Bednar issued a leadoff walk and a gave up a single, putting men on 1st and 2nd with no outs. In that moment, Chris Lemonis decided to go to the pen, bringing in Preston Johnson. His first batter, he forced a ground ball to Lane Forsythe, who turned a terrific double play. Johnson then threw a strikeout looking to end the threat and keep the score at 4-1.The 7th was a mammoth frame for the Dawgs. Kamren James doubled with one out. Luke Hancock walked. Logan Tanner continued his hot day at the plate, scoring James with a double of his own. Scotty Dubrule reached on a fielder’s choice, bringing home Hanock. Brayland Skinner added to the scoring frenzy with an RBI single, plating Tanner. Mississippi State held on to a six-run advantage over Vanderbilt in Nashville.

In the bottom half, Johnson hit the leadoff batter. After a strikeout, he issued a walk, and Landon Sims entered the game. Sims’ first pitch was an RBI single. His next batter scored two more with a single of his own. The next batter was issued a walk.

Those runners advanced on a wild pitch. Suddenly, Landon Sims—the lockdown closer from whom Bulldog fans came to expect the ending of a game when he stepped on the mound—looked human.Swinging strikeout. Strikeout looking.

The damage was limited, and State held a 7-4 lead.State stranded two in the 8th, but it didn’t matter. Landon Sims retired the side in order with two strikeouts. State went down 1-2-3 in the 9th, but it didn’t matter. Landon Sims retired the side in order with two strikeouts.Ballgame. Mississippi State notched the series-equalizing win it needed, improving to 29-9 (11-6) on the year.