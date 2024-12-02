Bulldogs Flip Isaiah Mitchell From Cincinnati

Mississippi State picked up another commitment on Monday morning, this one via a change of commitment.

Houston County (Ga.) three-star wide receiver Isaiah Mitchell announced his decision to flip his commitment from Cincinnati to the Bulldogs. He'd been committed to the Bearcats since Nov. 10.

Mitchell is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 98 player in Georgia. He gives Mississippi State four wide receiver commitments in the 2025 class, along with three-stars Davian Jackson, Ferzell Shepard and Anson Lewis Jr.

Mitchell officially visited Mississippi State this past weekend. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Chad Bumphis.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Mitchell and his decision.