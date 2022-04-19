Bulldogs Dominate Jackson State in 17-2 Mercy Rule

Starkville- Mississippi State came out on Tuesday night with a crushing win over Jackson State, taking down the Tigers 17-2 in a seven-inning mercy rule.

The bats were hot for the Bulldogs tonight as Kamren James got things going with a solo shot over the left-field wall, the start of a dominant day for the junior centerfielder as he knocked in three more runs on RBI doubles in the fourth and fifth innings.

"He's pulling balls now." said Head Coach Chris Lemonis. "The early part of the season he wasn't pulling as many and didn't have as many power numbers. Over the past couple of weeks I think he's worked to pull more."

Mississippi State made JSU pay for walking ten batters, scoring seventeen runs on ten hits. RJ Yeager continued to be a force at the top of the order knocking in six runs with a 2-run double in the second and a grand slam in the sixth to tie up Hunter Hines for the team lead with 11 homers.

The important thing for the Bulldogs tonight was not having to use any of their key arms, so they are well-rested for Ole Miss come Thursday. Freshman Jack Walker gave the Bulldogs a quality start pitching three shutout innings allowing two hits but walking four JSU hitters.

Andrew Walling made his 2nd appearance of the season and his first since February 22nd against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, where he pitched one inning with three walks. The Southpaw from Eastern Oklahoma State J.C., by way of Oregon State, pitched one inning allowing no hits with his fastball sitting at 93 MPH, but surrendered two walks.

Sophomore shortstop Lane Forsythe took the mound for the 2nd time this season in the fifth, and after allowing a walk and a 2-run homer to Jackson State 2nd baseman Ty Hill, he settled in retiring the next three batters. State then got shutout innings from sophomore righties Mikey Tepper and Jackson Fristoe to close out the ballgame.

The Bulldogs are set to take on their rival to the north in the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford for a three game set this weekend, and again on Tuesday in Pearl for the Governor’s Cup. Lemonis plans to keep the same pitching rotation as last week with Brandon Smith on Thursday, Preston Johnson on Friday, and Cade Smith on Saturday.