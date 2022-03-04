Bulldogs Dominate Green Wave in Series Opener

New Orleans, LA- The Bulldog bats had struggled during two midweek games this week, but Mississippi State's offense poured it on tonight, dominating Tulane 19-2. Last season these two teams faced off in Starkville, with the Bulldogs winning two out of the three-game series. Landon Sims made his 3rd start tonight and was unhittable. The potential first-round draft pick had Tulane hitters looking silly, striking out 10 out of 11 batters to start the game, allowing no baserunners. Unfortunately for Sims, he had to come out of the game with an injury after 3.2 innings. After making a pitch, his hand began to shake, and he waived for the coaches to come out. “He said his arm just didn’t feel right, so we took him out. I’m sure we’ll have him looked at, “ said Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis.





Right Handed Pitcher Landon Sims (Mississippi State Athletics)

Tulane starter Tyler Hoffman has had a solid start to the season, allowing just 2 runs in each of his first 2 starts, but the Bulldog bats got to him early. Chris Lemonis made a lot of tweaks to the lineup tonight. 1st baseman Luke Hancock batted in the leadoff spot for the first time this season. Brad Cumbest, who has played left field all of this season, got the start in center, and Von Seibert, a transfer from Pearl River C.C. made his first career start in left field. “I wanted to make sure that when someone plays us, the first hitter is a gritty, tough out or hit, whatever it might be,” said Lemonis. “That’s what we get with Luke Hancock.” Kellum Clark began his season in a slump, entering today at 0-16, but the sophomore right fielder got the Bulldogs on the board in the second inning with an RBI single. Von Seibert drove in a run with a single to left field in the third to give State an early 2-0 lead. The fourth inning was where things went downhill for Hoffman. 3rd baseman Kamren James knocked in a run on a sac fly, and freshman designated hitter Hunter Hines went opposite field for a 3-run homer putting State up 6-0. After Hoffman would walk Logan Tanner, Tulane would turn to Chandler Welch to get them out of the inning.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PcHBvLfCfjK4gZm9yIEh1bnRlciBIaW5lcy4gPGJyPjxicj5EYXdn cyBsZWFkLCA2LTAsIGluIHRoZSA0dGghIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYWlsU3RhdGU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYWlsU3RhdGU8L2E+8J+QtiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vMVVpcGVvTlJvRCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzFVaXBl b05Sb0Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlzc2lzc2lwcGkgU3RhdGUgQmFzZWJh bGwgKEBIYWlsU3RhdGVCQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9IYWlsU3RhdGVCQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ5OTkyNDQxMzc1NTY2MjM0MD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCA1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Mercer transfer RJ Yeager broke his slump today with 2 hits, and got an RBI single to get them going in the fifth. Luke Hancock followed with an RBI single of his own, and Kamren James knocked in a run on a sac fly. Logan Tanner drove in 2 runs on a single, and Brad Cumbest followed it up with a 2-run double. Kellum Clark put the Bulldogs up 15-0, blasting a 2-run shot to right, his first homer of the year. When it was all said and done, State had scored 9 runs in the inning and forced Tulane to use 3 different pitchers.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXZlIGEgZGF5LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2tlbGx1bV9jbGFyaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa2VsbHVtX2Ns YXJrPC9hPiDwn5GP8J+Rj/CfkY88YnI+PGJyPlR3by1ydW4gYm9tYiBtYWtl cyBpdCAxNS0wIERhd2dzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvSGFpbFN0YXRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGFpbFN0YXRlPC9hPvCfkLYgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzFlTmNBUTZzZ2MiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xZU5jQVE2c2djPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pc3Npc3NpcHBpIFN0YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChASGFp bFN0YXRlQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGFpbFN0 YXRlQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE0OTk5MzY4OTc1MTAwMzU0NTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK