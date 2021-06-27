Bulldogs, Commodores set for All-SEC CWS Final

The Cardiac Dawgs, whose three wins have come by a combined three runs, will face a familiar foe for the title—Vanderbilt.

For the second time in program history, first since 2013, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are playing for the national championship in the College World Series.

All-time, MSU owns a 72-52-2 series lead over Vandy with a 2-2 record in the NCAA Tournament. The two programs’ first postseason meeting was the 2018 Nashville Super Regional, in which State took two wins in a thrilling three-game set to punch their first of three consecutive trips to Omaha. Next came game two of the 2019 College World Series, where Vanderbilt took down the Bulldogs.

The Commodores, defending their national championship from 2019 and looking for their third in program history, have a 48-16 record this season, 19-10 in the SEC. The Dawgs and Dores have already met this season with Vandy taking two of three from State in Nashville in late April.

In the postseason, Vanderbilt went 1-2 in the SEC Tournament with a win over Ole Miss and losses to Arkansas and Ole Miss. They went 3-0 in the Nashville Regional, taking a dominating victory over Presbyterian before snatching two one-run ballgames from Georgia Tech. In the Nashville Super Regional, the Commodores were led by superb pitching performances en route to a 2-0 showing over East Carolina.

In Omaha, Vandy won an extra-inning affair over Arizona in game one before falling in a 1-0 game to NC State. Facing elimination, the Dores scored two runs in the 9th with a walk-off wild pitch to beat Stanford and stay alive.

It was necessary for them to defeat NC State twice in order to make it to the national title series, but COVID-19 begged to differ. The Wolfpack had positive cases of the virus, leading them to be severely under-manned in their first contest with the Commodores. NC State gave them all they could handle but ultimately fell, 3-1. The next morning, the NCAA forced the Wolfpack to forfeit the next game, leading to their elimination and another College World Series Final appearance for the Dores.

In that elimination game against NC State, Vanderbilt threw Kumar Rocker, who was great again. As a result, it is unlikely he will find action in at least the first two games of the title series. In the past, he has been the Bulldogs’ kryptonite with his 2.52 ERA and 14-3 record in 19 starts, throwing 117.2 innings with 38 runs given up (33 earned), 37 walks, and 173 strikeouts.

Thanks to the second game’s not being played, Jack Leiter will be well-rested for the title series. He has a 2.08 ERA and a 10-4 record in 17 starts. He has thrown 104.0 innings on the year, giving up 28 runs (24 earned) with 42 walks and 171 strikeouts. He threw a complete game in the Commodores’ 1-0 loss to NC State, throwing eight innings with four hits, one run, one walk,

and 15 strikeouts—tying the College World Series single-game record set by Will Bednar the previous evening.

Christian Little started Vandy’s game against Stanford. This season, he has a 4.87 ERA and a 4-2 record in 10 starts. He has compiled 40.2 innings, giving up 28 runs (22 earned) while walking 18 and striking out 47. Against the Cardinal, he threw three innings with four hits, four runs (one earned), two walks, and three strikeouts.

Another starting option for Vanderbilt is Patrick Reilly, who started game three of the Nashville Regional and also found the starting nod in game three of the Commodores’ regular-season series against Mississippi State. He has a 4.89 ERA and a 4-2 record in 15 appearances and seven starts. He has thrown 42.1 innings, giving up 25 runs (23 earned) with 24 walks and 52 strikeouts. He hasn’t pitched in the College World Series but threw 4.2 innings with four hits, six runs (four earned) with three walks and six strikeouts in Vandy’s game-three win over Georgia Tech in the Nashville Regional.

While Vanderbilt’s starting rotation is considered to be one of the country’s best, their bullpen is extremely stout as well.

It is led by Nick Maldonado, who possesses a 2.45 ERA and a 1-2 record with eight saves in 27 appearances. On the year, he has totaled 47.2 innings with 13 runs (all earned) with seven walks and 55 strikeouts. In the College World Series, he has totaled 5.2 innings, giving up six hits and

two runs (both earned) while walking one and striking out seven. He threw in game three against MSU, throwing 3.1 innings and giving up no hits, no runs, one walk, and striking out four.

Luke Murphy has a 2.50 ERA on the year with a 4-1 record and nine saves in 26 appearances. He has compiled 39.2 innings on the year with 11 runs (all earned) with 15 walks and 60 strikeouts. In Omaha, he has thrown 6.1 innings with three hits, no runs, three walks, and 10 strikeouts. In game two of the Commodores’ regular-season series with State, he threw one innings with no hits, no runs, no walks, and a strikeout.

Chris McElvain owns a 3.71 ERA and a 5-1 record in 21 appearances. He has thrown 43.2 innings with 18 runs (all earned) with 24 walks and 55 strikeouts. In the CWS, he has thrown 3.1 innings with four hits, no runs, two walks, and six strikeouts. He was extremely stout in relief of game three against the Bulldogs, throwing 5.1 innings with five hits, one earned run, two walks, and four strikeouts.

Hugh Fisher is another reliever who has found action for Vanderbilt in Omaha. He has totaled 11.0 innings this year with five runs (three earned), 11 walks, and 13 strikeouts. He never pitched against MSU in the regular season, but has two appearances in the CWS.

At the plate, Vanderbilt has a lethal blend of consistency and power. Dominic Keegan has a .359 average with 55 runs, 80 hits, 17 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, and 52 RBI.

Enrique Bradfield, Jr. has a .346 average with 59 runs, 81 hits, eight doubles, three triples, a home run, and 38 RBI.

Isaiah Thomas rounds out the Dores’ trio of .300 hitters with a .315 average. He has totaled 44 runs, 67 hits, 12 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs, and 39 RBI this season.

While those three are the only .300 hitters among the primary contributors, power is sprinkled throughout the remainder of the lineup, led by Carter Young with his team-leading 16 home runs.

Mississippi State and Vanderbilt will begin their quest for the national championship Monday night at 6:00 PM CT.