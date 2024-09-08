PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GUkNWRDNGTlozJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZSQ1ZEM0ZOWjMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1GUkNWRDNGTlozJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Bulldogs' Come Up Short in 30-23 Loss at ASU

David Brandt
Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Skattebo rushed for a career-high 262 yards, quarterback Sam Leavitt ran for two touchdowns and Arizona State held on in the final minutes for its first win over a Southeastern Conference opponent by beating Mississippi State 30-23 on Saturday night.

Misssissippi State nearly rallied from a 30-3 deficit midway through the third quarter, cutting the score to 30-23 with 5:27 left in the fourth. Arizona State was able to run out the clock on its ensuing offensive drive.

Skattebo sealed the win with a 39-yard run with less than two minutes left. His 262 yards on the ground ranked second in school history.

“Today was fun,” Skattebo said. “That’s the most fun I’ve had in a football game in a long time. We had our ups and downs, but that was fun. You can ask these guys up front. Bullying dudes, grown men, who are 300 pounds, that’s fun to us.”

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0ZrUXppalA3Z2gwP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Advertisement

It was the first meeting between the two programs and an intriguing early-season test. Arizona State (2-0) was picked near the bottom of the Big 12 in preseason polls while Mississippi State (1-1) is rebuilding in the SEC as well.

Skattebo and Leavitt took turns bullying the Mississippi State defense on the way to a 27-3 halftime lead, combining for 193 yards rushing before the break. The 215-pound Skattebo punished the Bulldogs’ defense, averaging more than nine yards per carry in the first half and almost eight for the game, finishing with 33 carries.

“Blocking for him gives us the advantage,” Arizona State center Leif Fautanu said. “We just have to get in the way and he does the rest.”

Arizona State took a 30-3 lead midway through the third quarter, burning about 8 1/2 minutes of clock with a 14-play drive.

That’s when Mississippi State responded with back-to-back touchdown drives, cutting the margin to 30-16 with 13:09 left in the fourth quarter after Blake Shapen found Davon Booth for a 13-yard touchdown.

“We started executing better, doing our job, playing the next play and we found a way to string some touchdowns together,” Shapen said.

The Bulldogs’ pulled within 30-23 when Kevin Coleman Jr. caught a pass, broke a tackle and sprinted to the end zone for an 80-yard TD.

Shapen gave the Sun Devils plenty of momentum when he tried to throw the ball inside of his own 10 and fumbled. Arizona State scooped and scored its second touchdown.
Shapen gave the Sun Devils plenty of momentum when he tried to throw the ball inside of his own 10 and fumbled. Arizona State scooped and scored its second touchdown. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Shapen completed 18 of 28 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. Coleman led the Bulldogs with 103 yards receiving.

The Sun Devils scored a defensive touchdown for the second straight week when C.J. Fite picked up a fumble from Shapen and ran 1 yard to the end zone — reaching the ball over the pylon as he was falling out of bounds.

That made it 20-3 and Mississippi State couldn’t recover until it was too late.

“I’ve got to take care of the football there,” Shapen said. “That’s totally on me.”

Arizona State pushed ahead 27-3 at halftime on Leavitt’s 1-yard run with 34 seconds left in the second.

Leavitt put the Sun Devils up 7-0 on their first offensive drive, running 17 yards and diving just inside the left pylon for the touchdown. It capped an impressive drive for the offense, which moved 79 yards on 10 plays, including 58 yards rushing.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: It was a sobering night for the Bulldogs, who have a lot of work to do under first-year coach Jeff Lebby. Mississippi State was pushed around on both sides of the line of scrimmage, particularly early. The good news is they showed some life in the second half with a fast-paced offense that caused Arizona State problems.

Arizona St: The Sun Devils have turned a 180 so far this fall after two straight 3-9 seasons. But second-year coach Kenny Dillingham will have some fodder for teachable moments after the team nearly wasted a 27-point lead.

UP NEXT

Mississippi St: Hosts Toledo on Saturday.

Arizona St: Plays its first road game of the season at Texas State on Thursday.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pc3Npc3NpcHBpc3RhdGUu cml2YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2J1bGxkb2dzLWNvbWUtdXAtc2hvcnQtaW4tMzAt MjMtbG9zcy1hdC1hc3UiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBz ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFz eW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJz aW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNp b24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3Mu anMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwog IH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2 OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pc3Npc3NpcHBpc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNv bSUyRm5ld3MlMkZidWxsZG9ncy1jb21lLXVwLXNob3J0LWluLTMwLTIzLWxv c3MtYXQtYXN1JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTgmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0w IiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK