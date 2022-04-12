Bulldogs Come Back in Ninth to Beat UAB

Starkville, MS- One thing you can't say about the Bulldogs this year is that they don't give up. Tonight another ninth-inning comeback propelled Mississippi State over UAB.

It's tied up at 3-3, headed to the ninth. Sophomore Jackson Fristoe is coming off a 1-2-3 eight inning, but the rain started to come down hard. Fristoe's command seemed a bit off in the ninth as he walked the inning's first batter, and back-to-back doubles from UAB left fielder Logan Braunschweig, and shortstop Matthew Golda gave the Blazers a 5-3.

After a bunt single by catcher Henry Hunter, Mississippi State brought in KC Hunt to blow out the fire, and during the pitching change, the rain began to settle down. Hunt was ready for the moment with runners on the corners, striking out the first two hitters he faced and getting out of the inning without a groundout to 3rd base.

"I love the energy, I love the pressure," said Hunt. "Landon Sims is my roommate, so we kinda talked about it. I learned from him a little bit since it's what he did last year."

Down 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth, the Bulldogs didn't count themselves out of it as Luke Hancock led off with a single, and an opposite-field blast off the bat of freshman Hunter Hines tied up the ballgame.

Hunt led off a single to the leadoff man in the tenth, but he continued to battle, getting the next two hitters to ground and strikeoutIt seemed like the inning was over as Hunt got Braunschweig to chase a curveball, but Mississippi State catcher Luke Hancock couldn't find it, and he reached on the dropped third strike. The Junior showed his New Jersey toughness, striking out Golda to keep it a tie game.

"I just wanted to strike out the next guy," said Hunt. "I just wanted to stop the bleeding and keep us in the game."

In the ninth inning, Lane Forsythe got the Bulldogs going with a leadoff single off UAB reliever Carson Myers, his fourth of the ballgame. UAB turned to Jordan Bonk, and he tried to pick Lane off first base but threw it away into the bullpen getting Forsythe to 3rd base. After RJ Yeager drew a walk, a sac-fly to the right-fielder by Kamren James scored Forsythe to win the game for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State will host Auburn for a 3-game series starting Thursday.