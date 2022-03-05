Bulldogs Blow 8 Run Lead in Extra Inning Loss
New Orleans, LA- Mississippi State seemingly came control of the game, but a comeback from Tulane saw the Bulldogs lose 11-10 in extras.
Former Mississippi State pitcher Dylan Carmouche took the mound to Tulane today. The lefty from Baton Rouge was off to a strong start to the season, winning his first two starts, and entered today with a 0.69 ERA, but his former teammates got to him early.
Logan Tanner put the Bulldogs on the board in the top of the first with an RBI single, but Tulane catcher Bennett Lee responded with a 2-run homer off of Mississippi State starter Preston Johnson to put the Green Wave up 2-1.
The Bulldogs put up a crooked number in the second, scoring six runs. R.J. Yeager got them started with an RBI single, and Kamren James followed with an RBI single of his own. With the bases loaded, Logan Tanner blasted a grand slam to put the Bulldogs up 7-2.
Kellum Clark seems to be breaking out of his slump. He led off the third inning with a solo shot to right-center, his 2nd homer of the weekend. State then extended the lead to 10-2 with a pair of RBI doubles, and Carmouche's day would be done.
Preston Johnson gave up another run in the bottom of the fourth, as Tulane left fielder Simon Baumgardt hit an RBI double, but overall he had a solid performance. In 6 innings, Johnson struck out 9 batters allowed 6 hits and 1 walk, and 3 runs.
Freshman Jack Walker relieved Johnson to start the seventh and it was a struggle. Walker allowed a double to the leadoff hitter Minder, hit a batter, and allowed an infield single to load the bases. Bennett Lee knocked in a run on an infield single, and Brady Marget came off the bench for 1st baseman Luis Aviles and for his first hit at the college level, he hit a grand slam to cut the State lead to 10-8.
After Carmouche came out, Tulane turned to freshman Grant Siegel, and he dominated the State hitters for 5 innings. He shut the Bulldogs out and struck out 5 allowing just 3 hits and 1 walk.
Stone Simmons pitched the eighth for the Bulldogs and retired the side, but was taken out for Parker Stinnett to start the ninth. Stinnett got the first hitter to ground out but then walked two consecutive hitters. Mikey Tepper came in for Stinnett and immediately hit a batter to load the bases. Simon Baumgardt then hit a sac fly to the warning track in right-center, and Tulane would score 2 runs to tie it up.
When asked why he didn't leave Stone Simmons in, Chris Lemonis said "We were just going with Parker there to figure it out. Made the wrong call."
To start the tenth, Tulane put in Zach DeVito, and Luke Hancock led off with a double. Kamren James and Hunter Hines went down with a strikeout and a groundout, and Tulane would intentionally walk Logan Tanner. Freshman Aaron Downs drew a walk to load the bases, but Brad Cumbest struck out to end the inning.
With 1 out the tenth, Tulane right fielder blasted a walk-off homer to left to win it for the Green Wave.
Cade Smith is set to start for the Bulldogs in tomorrow's rubber match, and Michael Massey is expected to go for Tulane.