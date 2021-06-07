Bulldogs advance, will host Super Regional following victory over Campbell

After a solid overall performance in game one, and a bludgeoning in game two, Mississippi State had to sweat it out in game three. Nevertheless, they got it done, making it to the program’s fifth consecutive super regional with a 6-5 win over Campbell.

“We played really good baseball most of these games,” Chris Lemonis said. “We pitched and defended at a high level, we got a lot of big swings. I like where we’re at.”

For the first time in the regional, State was the visiting team, and they got off to a hot start. Kamren James doubled to score Rowdey Jordan, then James came home on a throwing error.

On the mound, Jackson Fristoe got the starting nod. He gave up a leadoff walk then forced a pop out, but that’s all he could do. He gave up another walk, followed top by a three-run home run. After an ensuing hit by pitch, he was replaced by Houston Harding, who threw back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the inning. 3-2 Camels after one.

State went down in order in the 2nd, and Harding did the same to Campbell with two more strikeouts. In the 3rd, Kamren James got the lead right back with a two-run shot that scored Tanner Allen.

After an easy inning and two thirds, Harding ran into trouble in the home half of the 3rd. He gave up a leadoff walk, a single, and another walk. Bases loaded for the Camels with no outs.

Just like Christian MacLeod on Saturday against VCU, Harding threw three-consecutive swinging strikeouts to end the frame unscathed.

“It was just taking a deep breath and getting right back at it,” Harding said. “I don’t wanna overdo anything, don’t wanna take the foot off the gas. Just settle in, stay confident, and make some pitches.”

State extended the lead in the 4th on a wild pitch that plated Brad Cumbest. After an 18-minute rain delay, Harding continued the momentum of the previous inning with a 3-up, 3-down showing.

Logan Tanner added to the Bulldog lead in the 5th with a solo home run to right field. Harding retired the side in order once more in the home half. MSU led, 6-3.

State stranded two runners in the top of the 6th, and Campbell cut into the Bulldog lead in the bottom half. With men on 2nd and 3rd and one out, Harding was relieved by Preston Johnson. It was probably the best outing of the season for Harding, throwing five innings and giving up three hits, two runs and striking out 10.

“There are so many games where he’s done that for us,” Lemonis said. “He just has a great makeup. He pitched great, threw pitches for strikes all game long and competed. That’s what he’s done.”

Johnson gave up a 2-RBI single, and the Camels were suddenly within one. He threw a strikeout looking to end the frame. 6-5 State.

After the Bulldogs left one on base, Landon Sims—who had been saved for this exact moment— entered the game. He threw a scoreless frame.

State went down in order in the 8th, but Sims did the same to Campbell with two strikeouts. The Bulldogs got nothing going in the 9th, and things got tense after Campbell doubled to lead off the frame. A strikeout and a groundout gave the Camels a man on 3rd with two outs.

“He ambushed that fastball right there,” Sims said. “But, baseball is a game about the next pitch. I knew that if I got a strikeout on the next at-bat, we’d be in a pretty good spot to keep that guy on the bases and not let him cross home plate.”

On a 2-2 count, the Campbell batter hit a ground ball to Lane Forsythe. Groundout, ballgame. Mississippi State advances to a Super Regional, facing Notre Dame at Dudy Noble Field next week.

“I feel like we’re in a really good spot,” Lemonis said. “We’ve got a tough weekend coming up; there’s not an easy super regional in the country, and we feel like we’ve got one of the hottest teams in the country coming in here, so we’re going to have to have a great week of practice and get ready to have another great weekend. But, I like where we’re at right now. I feel like we’re in a pretty good spot.”