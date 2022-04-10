Bulldogs Add Transfer Punter George Georgopoulos

Mississippi State continues to improve on its special teams via the transfer portal. In January, they added Coastal Carolina kicker Massimo Biscardi, and today they picked up a commitment from former UMass punter George Georgopoulos.

The Greenville, SC native spent the past four seasons as the Minutemen's starting punter and improved each season, averaging 39.2 yards per punt as a freshman and 44.8 on 64 punts as a senior. His punting ability should make for a competitive training camp as State returns Archer Trafford, who averaged 42.4 yards per punt.

During his junior year, he kicked a career-high 73-yard punt against Liberty and had a season-high 66-yard punt against Toledo last year.

With the extra year of eligibility given to players during the 2020 season, Georgopolous will have one year of eligibility as a graduate transfer for the Bulldogs.

Georgopoulos is the seventh transfer for Mississippi State this offseason, joining cornerback Marcus Banks (Alabama), safety Jackie Matthews (West Virginia), wide receiver Jordan Moseley (Northwestern), wide receiver Justin Robinson (Georgia), offensive lineman Steven Losoya (Middle Tennessee), and kicker Massimo Biscardi (Coastal Carolina).







