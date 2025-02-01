Bulldogs Add Three-Star Camron Brown's Pledge

Less than an hour after a commitment, Mississippi State added another on Saturday following its junior day.

Late in the afternoon, Valdosta (Ga.) three-star cornerback Camron Brown gave his pledge. He joins Niceville (Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, who also committed on Saturday. Both players attended the Bulldogs' junior day.

Brown claims eight total scholarship offers, including from Georgia Tech, Maryland and UCF.

Brown was recruited primarily by assistant coach Coleman Hutzler.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Brown's decision.