Bulldogs Add OL Transfer Trevor Mayberry

Mississippi State's offensive line room grew by one more on Monday.

Offensive lineman Trevor Mayberry announced he plans to transfer to the Bulldogs from Stanford. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Mayberry began his career at Pennsylvania, where he spent his first two seasons. He started 19 games at left tackle for the Quakers, before he transferred to the Cardinal. Mayberry played in 11 of Stanford's 12 games in 2023 and made nine starts at left tackle.

Before the 2024 season, Mayberry suffered an undisclosed injury. He underwent a medical procedure and missed the entire season.

This past weekend, Mayberry officially visited Mississippi State. He also had officially visited Virginia Tech and Central Florida.

A member of the 2020 recruiting class out of Jesuit (Fla.), the two-star lineman originally committed to Navy, but signed his letter of intent with Penn.