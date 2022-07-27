2023 Juco Power Forward Jaquan Scott talks Mississippi State commitment

Less than three weeks after getting a commitment from 2023 center Gai Chol , Chris Jans and staff continued their momentum on the recruiting trail adding Salt Lake C.C. power forward Jaquan Scott to the 2023 class.

The 6'8" forward was a 3-star in the 2021 recruiting class and initially committed to East Carolina but opted to go the junior college route instead. Among the teams to offer Scott as a prepster was Chris Jans and New Mexico State, and his relationship with the coaches over the past few years was a major selling point.

"Coach Jans and Coach David Anwar have been after me for years since I was a junior in high school, so I really trust them. Mississippi State is in a good conference. It's a good family, and I've got family out there. It fits my playstyle, so everything was in its favor, to be honest," Scott told BulldogBlitz.

As a freshman for Salt Lake, Scott averaged 8.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game and helped lead the Bruins to the NJCAA-D1 National Championship game, where he put up 11 points and five rebounds in a loss to Northwest Florida State.

"We had a lot of good players, so it wasn't just one player getting off every game. It was a variety of players that did work," said Scott. "I feel like I'm a player that brings energy, can make shots, rebounds well, and can defend one through five."

The Mansfield, Texas native has seen his recruitment skyrocket this month after some standout performances at the Juco Advocate 48 Showcase. Over the past two weeks, Scott added offers from numerous high-major programs including Texas A&M, NC State, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Houston, TCU, Wichita State, and Memphis.

"It's been exciting. Who doesn't want a lot of offers, you know? It was really exciting, but its also been really humbling. It's been a humbling experience, and I'm blessed," Scott said.

Salt Lake came up one game short of a National Championship last season, and one of Scott's goals for this season is getting that second chance and winning it.

"We were one game away from getting a ring and winning the whole thing. So getting the ring, creating a family again, and just developing as a player is my goal this season," said Scott.