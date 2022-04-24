Bulldogs add Former Florida State DB Hunter Washington

Mississippi State added another defensive back through the transfer portal this evening as former Florida State corner Hunter Washington announced he had committed to the Bulldogs.

The Katy, TX native spent his Saturday on a visit at Mississippi State's open practice, and quickly made the decision that Starkville was the place that he wanted to be.

A 4-star recruit in the 2021 class, Washington was a member of the Rivals250 as the 181st overall player in the nation, 17th ranked cornerback, and 26th ranked player in Texas. The 6-foot, 175 pound cornerback chose Florida State over offers from Alabama, LSU, Texas, and Ohio State among others.

As a senior at Katy (TX) High School, Washington helped lead the Tigers to a 13-1 and a 6A-D2 State Championship.

Washington appeared in just one game as a freshman with the Seminoles and ultimately took a redshirt season, giving him four years of eligibility at Mississippi State.

Washington is the eighth transfer that Mississippi State has added this offseason and the third defensive back, joining former Alabama cornerback Marcus Banks and former West Virginia safety Jackie Matthews, who both enrolled in January and have been going through spring practice.