Bulldogs add Duke grad transfer Wil Hoyle

Mississippi State's recruiting momentum continued into the weekend as the Diamond Dogs picked up their fourth commitment of the week with former Duke infielder Wil Hoyle.

The Durham, NC, native prepped at Charles E. Jordan High School and was a 38th round selection by the Oakland A's in the 2017 draft, but rather than going pro, he elected to play for his hometown school.

After redshirting in 2018 and seeing limited action in 2019, the switch-hitting middle infielder broke into the lineup in 2020 and played 13 games before the season was cut short due to Covid-19. During that stretch, Hoyle batted .265 with a .824 OPS, one home run, and four RBIs in 34 at-bats.

In 2021, Hoyle played 47 games for the Blue Devils, and in 110 at-bats, the 5'9" 2nd baseman hit .227 with a .744 OPS with three home runs and 13 RBIs. Hoyle did a good job of making pitchers work and grinding at-bats as he posted a .344 on-base percentage and 11.9% walk rate. As a redshirt junior in 2022, Hoyle hit .201 with a .632 OPS, four home runs, and 17 RBIs. He had a .333 batting average and a walk rate of 12.9% and converted 12 of 15 stolen base attempts.

Mississippi State loses some of their infield depth from last year's team with Tanner Leggett graduating and Davis Meche entering the transfer portal, so getting a guy like Hoyle was an important addition for Chris Lemonis. Hoyle is the fourth position player the Bulldogs have added as he'll join Mercer centerfielder Bill Knight, Samford outfielder Colton Ledbetter, and New Orleans 2nd baseman Amani Larry. State has also brought in a trio of right-handed pitchers in Memphis' Landon Gartman, Ball State's Nate Dohm, and Texas' Aaron Nixon.