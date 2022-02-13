BulldogBlitz 2022 Season Preview: Can Bulldogs repeat?

Here’s a look at the Mississippi State Bulldogs heading into the 2022 baseball season. 2021 Record/RPI: 50-18 (2) Coach: Chris Lemonis (4th season at MSU, 114-37) Rank in preseason polls: 3 (Baseball America), 3 (Coaches), 4 (D1Baseball) Preseason SEC rank: T-2nd in SEC West, two votes to win conference Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2021 (1st, College World Series) Home field: Dudy Noble Field (13,000)



2021 RECAP

The 2021 season was one of triumph for Mississippi State. For the first time in program history, the Bulldogs hoisted the golden NCAA trophy in Omaha as national champions. Last year was memorable not only for winning it all, but also for the way in which the Bulldogs did it. It was a ball club that frequently found itself in late deficits but found ways to win. It was a team that saved its best baseball for the 8th and 9th innings. This trend began during the regular season and continued throughout the postseason, coming back from deficits in both Super Regional wins and two wins in the College World Series. The Bulldogs were led by veterans Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan, whose three full seasons in the maroon and white ended in Omaha. Allen was the 2021 SEC Player of the Year and was named National Player of the Year by the ABCA. Jordan, meanwhile, was named Second-Team All-SEC. Both were State’s best hitters a year ago with Allen hitting .383 with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, and 66 RBI. Jordan finished the year with a .323 average, 22 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, and 45 RBI. On the mound, State’s 2021 starting rotation has also departed, led by Will Bednar. In 16 starts, Bednar finished with a 3.12 ERA and a 9-1 record. He threw 92.1 innings, walking 26 and striking out 139. He ended the season being named a Third-Team All American and the College World Series Most Outstanding Player. Despite these losses, the Bulldogs return a covey of experienced players from last year’s club.



Potential Starters/Bullpen Pieces Pos. Name, Cl. SP1 Landon Sims, Jr. 2021 stats: 1.44 ERA, 5-0 record, 13 saves in 25 appearances; 56.1 IP, 29 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 15 BB, 100 K SP2 Jackson Fristoe, Soph. 2021 stats: 5.69 ERA, 3-3 record in 16 appearances/13 starts; 49.0 IP, 41 H, 32 R, 31 ER, 37 BB, 68 K SP3 Andrew Walling, Sr 2021 stats at Eastern Oklahoma State College: 2.45 ERA, 10-2 record in 13 appearances/12 starts; 69.2 IP, 48 H, 20 R, 19 ER, 27 BB, 107 K SP Cade Smith, Soph. 2021 stats: 2.40 ERA, 3-0 record in 10 appearances/1 start; 15.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 10 BB, 20 K SP Preston Johnson, Jr. 2021 stats: 3.82 ERA, 4-0 record in 22 appearances; 33.0 IP, 25 H, 16 R, 14 ER, 14 BB, 50 K SP Brandon Smith, Sr. 2021 stats: 4.12 ERA, 4-4 record in 21 appearances/2 starts; 39.1 IP, 36 H, 23 R, 18 ER, 12 BB, 43 K SP Stone Simmons, Jr. 2021 stats: 4.81 ERA, 1-1 record, 2 saves in 19 appearances; 24.1 IP, 22 H, 15 R, 13 ER, 8 BB, 29 K SP KC Hunt, Jr. 2021 stats: 4.80 ERA, 0-0 record in 14 appearances; 15.0 IP, 15 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 8 BB, 14 K RP Parker Stinnett, Jr. 2021 stats: 2.41 ERA, 1-0 record in 17 appearances/1 start; 18.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 16 BB, 31 K)

RP Mikey Tepper, Soph. 2021 stats: 5.25 ERA, 2-0 record in 11 appearances/2 starts; 12.0 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 9 BB, 14 K

Heading into last season, the Mississippi State starting rotation and pitching staff seemed pretty certain. This season, it is full of unknowns. The faces in this staff are familiar, but the roles they’ll play have yet to be determined. At this current point, no one is quite sure what the starting rotation will look like or who will be lockdown starters and who will be coming out of the pen. The rotation will probably be tinkered with throughout the beginning of the season. One thing everyone knows, however, is State’s ace—Landon Sims. Sims started last year as a middle relief piece but transitioned into being one of college baseball’s best closers. He finished the year with a 1.44 ERA, 5-0 record, 13 saves, and an absolutely absurd 100/15 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Another familiar face who will find starting time is Jackson Fristoe, who held down the Sunday starting spot for a stretch last year. He showed promise at points, but his inconsistency ultimately led to his being replaced in the rotation. He has an abundance of talent, and it will be interesting to see how he is used in 2022. One of the newcomers in this staff is lefty Andrew Walling, who transfers from Eastern Oklahoma State College. He started his career at Oregon State before going the JUCO route. Walling had wicked stats last year, winning 10 games in 12 starts with a 2.45 ERA and 107 strikeouts. He has the potential to be a fantastic starting pitcher for the Bulldogs. Cade Smith is a familiar face who was a bullpen piece a year ago. In 10 appearances, he finished with a solid 2.50 ERA and showed some promise, including two innings of hitless baseball in game one of the College World Series finals. Arguably State’s best middle reliever from last season returns and could find himself in the starting rotation, Preston Johnson. After starting 2021 in the large shuffle of MSU bullpen arms, Johnson stood out from the pack. It ultimately led to a gutsy performance in game two of the College World Series finals, in which he threw five innings and gave up just two hits while striking out seven. Johnson is one of the most experienced pitchers coming back for the Bulldogs, and his work could be rewarded with a starting spot. Brandon Smith has been with the MSU program longer than any other player, entering his senior season. He has strong upside and is experienced, but he showed some inconsistency a year ago. His last appearance in 2021 was a good one, though, throwing two hitless innings with three strikeouts in game one of the College World Series finals. It’ll be interesting to see if he stays in the bullpen or transitions into a starting role. Stone Simmons and KC Hunt are two returning bullpen pieces from a year ago who could find new roles in 2022. They combined for 33 appearances and 43 strikeouts last season and have the ability to take another step forward. Other than the starting rotation, another question mark with this pitching staff is who will replace Landon Sims as the closer. Two options for that are returning bullpen arms, Parker Stinnett and Mikey Tepper. Both are extremely talented arms who will be important pieces out of the pen this season.

Projected Starting Lineup/Key Substitutes Pos. Name, Cl. C Logan Tanner, Jr. 2021 stats: .287 average/.382 OB%/.525 SLG%, 13 doubles, 15 HR, 53 RBI 1B Luke Hancock, Jr. 2021 stats: .262/.354/.456, 4 doubles, 10 HR, 63 RBI 2B RJ Yeager, Gr. 2021 stats at Mercer: .308/.363/.564, 17 doubles, 13 HR, 50 RBI 3B Kamren James, Jr. 2021 stats: .264/.354/.456, 12 doubles, 12 HR, 61 RBI) SS Lane Forsythe, Soph. 2021 stats: .231/.321/.274, 5 doubles, 1 HR, 21 RBI LF Brad Cumbest, Jr. 2021 stats: .306/.372/.537, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 5 HR, 21 RBI CF Jess Davis, Gr. 2021 stats at UAB: .258/.367/.355, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 3 HR, 30 RBI RF Kellum Clark, Soph. 2021 stats: .237/.355/.495, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 5 HR, 16 RBI 1B Hunter Hines, Fr. 2B Tanner Leggett, Sr. 2021 stats: .235/.337/.321, 4 doubles, 1 HR, 10 RBI 3B Slate Alford, Fr. CF Brayland Skinner, Sr 2021 stats: .205/.333/.301, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 HR, 10 RBI