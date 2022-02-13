BulldogBlitz 2022 Season Preview: Can Bulldogs repeat?
Here’s a look at the Mississippi State Bulldogs heading into the 2022 baseball season.
2021 Record/RPI: 50-18 (2)
Coach: Chris Lemonis (4th season at MSU, 114-37)
Rank in preseason polls: 3 (Baseball America), 3 (Coaches), 4 (D1Baseball) Preseason
SEC rank: T-2nd in SEC West, two votes to win conference
Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2021 (1st, College World Series)
Home field: Dudy Noble Field (13,000)
2021 RECAP
The 2021 season was one of triumph for Mississippi State. For the first time in program history, the Bulldogs hoisted the golden NCAA trophy in Omaha as national champions.
Last year was memorable not only for winning it all, but also for the way in which the Bulldogs did it. It was a ball club that frequently found itself in late deficits but found ways to win. It was a team that saved its best baseball for the 8th and 9th innings. This trend began during the regular season and continued throughout the postseason, coming back from deficits in both Super Regional wins and two wins in the College World Series.
The Bulldogs were led by veterans Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan, whose three full seasons in the maroon and white ended in Omaha. Allen was the 2021 SEC Player of the Year and was named National Player of the Year by the ABCA. Jordan, meanwhile, was named Second-Team All-SEC. Both were State’s best hitters a year ago with Allen hitting .383 with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, and 66 RBI. Jordan finished the year with a .323 average, 22 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, and 45 RBI.
On the mound, State’s 2021 starting rotation has also departed, led by Will Bednar. In 16 starts, Bednar finished with a 3.12 ERA and a 9-1 record. He threw 92.1 innings, walking 26 and striking out 139. He ended the season being named a Third-Team All American and the College World Series Most Outstanding Player.
Despite these losses, the Bulldogs return a covey of experienced players from last year’s club.
|Pos.
|Name, Cl.
|
SP1
|
Landon Sims, Jr.
2021 stats: 1.44 ERA, 5-0 record, 13 saves in 25 appearances; 56.1 IP, 29 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 15 BB, 100 K
|
SP2
|
Jackson Fristoe, Soph.
2021 stats: 5.69 ERA, 3-3 record in 16 appearances/13 starts; 49.0 IP, 41 H, 32 R, 31 ER, 37 BB, 68 K
|
SP3
|
Andrew Walling, Sr
2021 stats at Eastern Oklahoma State College: 2.45 ERA, 10-2 record in 13 appearances/12 starts; 69.2 IP, 48 H, 20 R, 19 ER, 27 BB, 107 K
|
SP
|
Cade Smith, Soph.
2021 stats: 2.40 ERA, 3-0 record in 10 appearances/1 start; 15.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 10 BB, 20 K
|
SP
|
Preston Johnson, Jr.
2021 stats: 3.82 ERA, 4-0 record in 22 appearances; 33.0 IP, 25 H, 16 R, 14 ER, 14 BB, 50 K
|
SP
|
Brandon Smith, Sr.
2021 stats: 4.12 ERA, 4-4 record in 21 appearances/2 starts; 39.1 IP, 36 H, 23 R, 18 ER, 12 BB, 43 K
|
SP
|
Stone Simmons, Jr.
2021 stats: 4.81 ERA, 1-1 record, 2 saves in 19 appearances; 24.1 IP, 22 H, 15 R, 13 ER, 8 BB, 29 K
|
SP
|
KC Hunt, Jr.
2021 stats: 4.80 ERA, 0-0 record in 14 appearances; 15.0 IP, 15 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 8 BB, 14 K
|
RP
|
Parker Stinnett, Jr.
2021 stats: 2.41 ERA, 1-0 record in 17 appearances/1 start; 18.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 16 BB, 31 K)
|
RP
|
Mikey Tepper, Soph.
2021 stats: 5.25 ERA, 2-0 record in 11 appearances/2 starts; 12.0 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 9 BB, 14 K
Heading into last season, the Mississippi State starting rotation and pitching staff seemed pretty certain. This season, it is full of unknowns.
The faces in this staff are familiar, but the roles they’ll play have yet to be determined. At this current point, no one is quite sure what the starting rotation will look like or who will be lockdown starters and who will be coming out of the pen. The rotation will probably be tinkered with throughout the beginning of the season.
One thing everyone knows, however, is State’s ace—Landon Sims. Sims started last year as a middle relief piece but transitioned into being one of college baseball’s best closers. He finished the year with a 1.44 ERA, 5-0 record, 13 saves, and an absolutely absurd 100/15 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Another familiar face who will find starting time is Jackson Fristoe, who held down the Sunday starting spot for a stretch last year. He showed promise at points, but his inconsistency ultimately led to his being replaced in the rotation. He has an abundance of talent, and it will be interesting to see how he is used in 2022.
One of the newcomers in this staff is lefty Andrew Walling, who transfers from Eastern Oklahoma State College. He started his career at Oregon State before going the JUCO route. Walling had wicked stats last year, winning 10 games in 12 starts with a 2.45 ERA and 107 strikeouts. He has the potential to be a fantastic starting pitcher for the Bulldogs.
Cade Smith is a familiar face who was a bullpen piece a year ago. In 10 appearances, he finished with a solid 2.50 ERA and showed some promise, including two innings of hitless baseball in game one of the College World Series finals.
Arguably State’s best middle reliever from last season returns and could find himself in the starting rotation, Preston Johnson. After starting 2021 in the large shuffle of MSU bullpen arms, Johnson stood out from the pack. It ultimately led to a gutsy
performance in game two of the College World Series finals, in which he threw five innings and gave up just two hits while striking out seven. Johnson is one of the most experienced pitchers coming back for the Bulldogs, and his work could be rewarded with a starting spot.
Brandon Smith has been with the MSU program longer than any other player, entering his senior season. He has strong upside and is experienced, but he showed some inconsistency a year ago. His last appearance in 2021 was a good one, though, throwing two hitless innings with three strikeouts in game one of the College World Series finals. It’ll be interesting to see if he stays in the bullpen or transitions into a starting role.
Stone Simmons and KC Hunt are two returning bullpen pieces from a year ago who could find new roles in 2022. They combined for 33 appearances and 43 strikeouts last season and have the ability to take another step forward.
Other than the starting rotation, another question mark with this pitching staff is who will replace Landon Sims as the closer. Two options for that are returning bullpen arms, Parker Stinnett and Mikey Tepper. Both are extremely talented arms who will be important pieces out of the pen this season.
|Pos.
|Name, Cl.
|
C
|
Logan Tanner, Jr.
2021 stats: .287 average/.382 OB%/.525 SLG%, 13 doubles, 15 HR, 53 RBI
|
1B
|
Luke Hancock, Jr.
2021 stats: .262/.354/.456, 4 doubles, 10 HR, 63 RBI
|
2B
|
RJ Yeager, Gr.
2021 stats at Mercer: .308/.363/.564, 17 doubles, 13 HR, 50 RBI
|
3B
|
Kamren James, Jr.
2021 stats: .264/.354/.456, 12 doubles, 12 HR, 61 RBI)
|
SS
|
Lane Forsythe, Soph.
2021 stats: .231/.321/.274, 5 doubles, 1 HR, 21 RBI
|
LF
|
Brad Cumbest, Jr.
2021 stats: .306/.372/.537, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 5 HR, 21 RBI
|
CF
|
Jess Davis, Gr.
2021 stats at UAB: .258/.367/.355, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 3 HR, 30 RBI
|
RF
|
Kellum Clark, Soph.
2021 stats: .237/.355/.495, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 5 HR, 16 RBI
|
1B
|
Hunter Hines, Fr.
|
2B
|
Tanner Leggett, Sr.
2021 stats: .235/.337/.321, 4 doubles, 1 HR, 10 RBI
|
3B
|
Slate Alford, Fr.
|
CF
|
Brayland Skinner, Sr
2021 stats: .205/.333/.301, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 HR, 10 RBI
The starting lineup for the 2022 Bulldogs is laden with experience.
Logan Tanner, Luke Hancock, and Kamren James lead the team as veteran players. All three have been key contributors to the Bulldog program since the shortened 2020 season and played vital roles on last year’s national title club.
Tanner is arguably the best defensive catcher in all of college baseball who also has a power bat, leading the team in home runs a year ago. Hancock is a versatile player whose primary position will be 1st base, but he will find some action at catcher and DH as well. Hancock brings a mix of power and consistency at the plate, but his primary skill is his ability to get the ball in play. He struck out just 17 times in 233 at bats last season. Finally, James is yet another power bat who found himself at 3rd base at the end of 2021. His 12 home runs were second on the team.
Sophomore Lane Forsythe became one of the Bulldogs’ best defenders last season, holding down the shortstop spot. While boasting a stellar .930 fielding position, Forsythe will need to get better at the plate, hitting for just .231 a year ago.
With Hancock, James, and Forsythe filled at three infield spots, that leaves an opening at 2nd base. More than likely, that position will go to an experienced newcomer, RJ Yeager, who comes to Starkville as a grad transfer from Mercer. Yeager was selected First-Team All-SoCon in 2021 and brings a mix of power and consistency at the plate, ranking third and second in batting average and home runs, respectively, on a solid Mercer squad last year.
Senior Tanner Leggett will also find time at 2nd base this season. Leggett’s offensive numbers from 2021 left plenty of room for improvement, but his walk-off single over Texas in the College World Series already makes him an MSU hero.
While the catcher and infield spots seem secure, the outfield could be a game of musical chairs.
The corner outfield spots will probably go to a pair of returning Bulldogs, Kellum Clark in right and Brad Cumbest in left. Clark found playing time towards the end of last season, and his power was put on display. He ended the season with five home runs, including two in Omaha, and a .495 slugging percentage.
Cumbest is another power bat who ended up being one of State’s most reliable hitters in 2021. His .537 slugging percentage was third on the team, only behind Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan, tacking on five home runs with nine doubles and two triples.
Centerfield is less certain, but grad transfer Jess Davis seems to be the frontrunner. Last season at UAB, Davis was a recipient of the ABCA Gold Glove Award, boasting a perfect fielding percentage in centerfield. Senior Brayland Skinner is another defensive asset who will find time in center, and the aforementioned Kamren James has been playing some centerfield during preseason scrimmages.