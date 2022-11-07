Offense: Rara Thomas Sophomore wide receiver Rara Thomas has had an up-and-down season but he had one of his best performances on Saturday as he snagged six catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns. The Eufaula (Ala.) native now leads the team with 540 receiving yards on the season and is second with five receiving touchdowns. Thomas showcased his versatility by scoring touchdowns in a multitude of ways. Thomas put his 6'2" 200-pound frame put on display in the second quarter as he mossed Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett on a jump ball in the endzone for a 22-yard touchdown. In the fourth quarter, when Mississippi State needed a big play, Thomas rose to the occasion. He used his speed to beat J.D. Rhym on a crossing route to score a 33-yard touchdown untouched and reclaim the lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIGJhY2sgdG8gRGF2aXMgV2FkZSwgUmFyYSDwn5GLPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhaWxTdGF0ZT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhaWxTdGF0ZTwv YT7wn5C2IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PUHo1TmhaSmsyIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vT1B6NU5oWkprMjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaXNzaXNz aXBwaSBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEhhaWxTdGF0ZUZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhaWxTdGF0ZUZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg5MDUx NzcxMzY3NzU5ODcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDYs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZeX8J2XrvCdmITwnZe08J2YgCDwnZev8J2XrvCdl7DwnZe4IPCd l7zwnZe7IPCdmIHwnZe88J2XveKAvO+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYWlsU3RhdGU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYWlsU3RhdGU8L2E+8J+QtiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vbmdsWTdvWnczdCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25nbFk3 b1p3M3Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlzc2lzc2lwcGkgU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBIYWlsU3RhdGVGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9IYWlsU3RhdGVGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTU4OTA5MTIyNjMxNzI1MDU2MD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Defense: Tyrus Wheat Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford grew very familiar with Tyrus Wheat yesterday as the graduate linebacker sacked him twice. Before halftime, Wheat lined up in the middle of the formation and used his speed to beat the right guard on the edge to sack Robby Ashford and force a punt, limiting some of the momentum the Tigers got after Will Rogers was strip-sacked. Wheat then made a huge play early in the 3rd quarter with the Tigers in the red zone as he came unblocked on the left side to sack Ashford to force a third and long. Auburn would rush for seven yards on third down and attempt the fourth and short, which they would throw incomplete. It was a much-needed play after Will Rogers threw an interception in Mississippi State territory, and the turnovers on downs could've been the difference in the game. Wheat also had a chance to put the game away in the fourth quarter as he picked up what looked to be his third sack of the night on a crucial 3rd and eight, but a holding penalty in the secondary wiped the play away. The former Co-Lin C.C. standout made his presence felt in the run game, too, racking up five tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbiB0aGUgYmFnIPCfkrA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1R5cnVzX1doZWF0MTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFR5cnVz X1doZWF0MTg8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0hhaWxTdGF0ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0hhaWxTdGF0ZTwvYT7wn5C2IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by94Mk85V1kyT1lUIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veDJPOVdZMk9ZVDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaXNzaXNzaXBwaSBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEhhaWxT dGF0ZUZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhaWxTdGF0 ZUZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg5MDc1MDk3MzgxMjgxNzkzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Special Teams: Tulu Griffin Tulu Griffin has been fixing to return a kick for a touchdown this season with a 33.2-yard average and he finally got the perfect blocking for a house call Saturday. Griffin exploded from right to left and cut it upfield, where he had a one-on-one with the kicker, who had no chance to get him as he blasted right by him for his 92-yard kick return touchdown. It wasn't the only good return that Griffin had as he returned the opening kickoff to the 38-yard line to give the Bulldogs good field position and start the game with an opening drive field goal. Griffin's electricity forced Auburn to play conservatively on their kickoff the rest of the way as they kicked two pop-ups to Austin Williams and Simeon Price and a squib kick to Griffin late in the fourth quarter. On the squib, Griffin still returned it 15 yards to the 35-yard line and drew a face mask penalty which put the Bulldogs at midfield to start their game-tying field goal drive.