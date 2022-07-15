Bulldog Duo Dominating for Newport Gulls

The Newport Gulls have been one of the top teams in the New England Collegiate Baseball League this summer, and the duo of Slate Alford and Colton Ledbetter have propelled the Gulls to first place in the Coastal Division.
Slate Alford, a 3rd baseman from Madison, Alabama, saw little action in his freshman year at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs had a veteran presence in Kamren James start on the hot corner this year, but Alford is a talented player in his own right as he was ranked the 11th best 3rd baseman in the 2021 class by Perfect Game.
This summer, Alford has taken full advantage of his opportunities and looks to be playing his way into a starting role for the Diamond Dogs in 2023. The freshman sits 2nd on the Gulls with a .330 batting average, .420 on-base percentage, .567 slugging percentage, four home runs, and 23 RBIs.
The righty has been one of the hottest hitters in the NECL lately as he extended his hitting streak to seven games on Wednesday and has had an extra-base hit in six straight. During that stretch, that 19-year-old has gone 13-25 at the plate with six doubles and three three-hit games.
The reason Alford isn't first in any of those categories is former Samford outfielder Colton Ledbetter, who announced his intentions to transfer to Mississippi State last month. Ledbetter was one of the top hitters in the SoCon this spring as he hit .318 with a 1.047 OPS and 17 home runs, and the lefty has carried that power into the summer months.
The sophomore is 2nd in the NECL with nine home runs and 30 RBIs. Ledbetter also ranks in the top 10 in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage with a .432/.437/.631 slash line and looks to be on of the top pieces for Mississippi State's lineup next season.
The Bulldogs really lacked consistent production from the centerfield spot in 2022, and the addition of Ledbetter as well as Mercer's Bill Knight should give the Bulldogs some big-time power from its outfield as Kellum Clark is expected to return in right field.