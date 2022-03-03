Bulldog Blitz Video: Charles Cross at the NFL Combine
INDIANAPOLIS- Former Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross spoke to the media on Thursday at the NFL Combine as the Bulldog aims to strengthen his draft position and become the 15th player to get drafted in the first round in school history.
Thanks to Radi Nabulsi for the video
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news