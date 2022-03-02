Bulldog Bats Struggle in Loss to Southern Miss

Pearl, MS- The Bulldogs opened up a six game road trip with a 7-1 loss to Southern Miss down at Trustmark Park.

Southern Miss starting pitcher Tanner Hall had a dominant outing. In 7 innings, he struck out 13 Mississippi State hitters and allowed no runs with just 5 hits and 1 walk.

The Golden Eagles struck first in the bottom of the third. Mississippi State starter Jackson Fristoe surrendered a walk and a single to the first to hitters, and centerfielder Gabe Montenegro knocked them in with a triple in the right-center gap. Montenegro then scored on a single by left fielder Reece Ewing to give Southern Miss an early 3-0 lead.

State had an opportunity to cut the lead during the top of the fourth, but came out of it with nothing. Catcher Logan Tanner and designated hitter Hunter Hines got a pair of one-out singles. Left fielder Brad Cumbest hit a grounder to 3rd, they got the force out at third base, but the USM 3rd baseman made a bad throw, and Cumbest and Downs got to 2nd and 3rd. With 2 outs and 2 runners in scoring position, right fielder Aaron Downs struck out to end the inning.

Southern Miss got on the board again in the bottom of the fourth. Fristoe would walk and hit the first 2 batters, which would be it for him. Freshman lefty Pico Kohn came in to relieve him, and USM right fielder Carson Paetow would drop a sac bunt to get the runners in scoring position. Southern Miss then scored on a wild pitch to take a 4-0 lead.

The Golden Eagles scored another in the bottom of the fifth as Kohn walked the first 2 hitters. After a 2-RBI double by USM designated hitter, Mississippi State switched to righty Brandon Smith to get out of the inning.

The Bulldogs had another opportunity to manufacture some runs in the top of the sixth as 3rd baseman Kamren James and 1st baseman Luke Hancock led off with a pair of singles, but they ultimately came up short again. Logan Tanner grounded into a double play; however, Hunter Hines got hit by a pitch, and Brad Cumbest drew a walk, but with the bases loaded, Aaron Downs would strikeout.

The Southern Miss bats stayed hot in the bottom of the sixth as catcher Rodrigo Montenegro hit a double down the left-field line. His brother Gabe would knock him in with an RBI single, giving the Golden Eagles a 7-0 lead.

Landon Harper came in the game for Southern Miss in the top of the eight, and State finally got on the board. Logan Tanner knocked in Luke Hancock with a double in the right-center gap, but that was it for the Bulldogs, as Harper would shut them down in the ninth.

State will travel to New Orleans for a 3 game series over the weekend before finishing up their road trip with Texas Tech in Biloxi next week.