Bulldog Bats Heat Up in Game 2

{{ timeAgo('2022-02-26 18:38:35 -0600') }}

Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer

Starkville, MS- On a cold 39-degree day, the Bulldogs didn't let the weather get to them, as the bats were hot, beating Northern Kentucky 10-1.

Making his first career start today was junior Preston Johnson, a righty from Crystal Springs, MS. Johnson was a big piece of the Mississippi State bullpen last season and just found out he'd be making the start on Tuesday.


Right Handed Pitcher Preston Johnson
Right Handed Pitcher Preston Johnson (Mississippi State Athletics)

Johnson was nervous going into the game, "I thought I was going to throw up this morning," but he didn't let the nerves get to him, having an outstanding outing. In 6.1 innings, Johnson allowed just 2 hits and 1 run, a homer by NKU Catcher Jayden Wakeham in the 2nd inning, and struck out 5 while walking 2.

"He was throwing both breaking balls for strikes," said Mississippi State Catcher Logan Tanner. "He had them off-balance all day."

The Mississippi State offense got things going in the fourth inning getting 4 runs off of NKU starter Ben Gerl. Logan Tanner knocked in an RBI single and Left fielder Brad Cumbest then hit a 3-run homer over the left-field wall to give the Bulldogs a 4-1 lead.


"It gave us a looseness in the dugout," said Logan Tanner.

Tanner got the Bulldogs on the board again in the seventh with a 2-run shot to center off NKU reliever Drew Switzer. After a walk by designated hitter Hunter Hines and a double by Brad Cumbest, the Bulldogs added 2 more runs scoring on a wild pitch and a sac-fly from 2nd baseman Tanner Leggett. 3rd baseman Kamren James hit one out in the eighth after centerfielder Brayland Skinner walked, giving the Bulldogs a 10-1 lead.


Relieving Preston Johnson was freshman Pico Kohn. The lefty from Verbena, AL was impressive, pitching 2.2 innings, and striking out 3 while allowing just 2 hits. Kohn's ability to throw a low 70's curveball mixed with an upper 80's fastball really kept the hitters guessing.

"He's got a chance to be really good for us," said Mississippi State Head Coach Chris Lemonis.

Mississippi State will get a chance to take the series tomorrow, as Cade Smith is set to start, and build off his impressive performance last week.


