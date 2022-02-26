Bulldog Bats Heat Up in Game 2
Starkville, MS- On a cold 39-degree day, the Bulldogs didn't let the weather get to them, as the bats were hot, beating Northern Kentucky 10-1.
Making his first career start today was junior Preston Johnson, a righty from Crystal Springs, MS. Johnson was a big piece of the Mississippi State bullpen last season and just found out he'd be making the start on Tuesday.
Johnson was nervous going into the game, "I thought I was going to throw up this morning," but he didn't let the nerves get to him, having an outstanding outing. In 6.1 innings, Johnson allowed just 2 hits and 1 run, a homer by NKU Catcher Jayden Wakeham in the 2nd inning, and struck out 5 while walking 2.
"He was throwing both breaking balls for strikes," said Mississippi State Catcher Logan Tanner. "He had them off-balance all day."
The Mississippi State offense got things going in the fourth inning getting 4 runs off of NKU starter Ben Gerl. Logan Tanner knocked in an RBI single and Left fielder Brad Cumbest then hit a 3-run homer over the left-field wall to give the Bulldogs a 4-1 lead.
"It gave us a looseness in the dugout," said Logan Tanner.
Tanner got the Bulldogs on the board again in the seventh with a 2-run shot to center off NKU reliever Drew Switzer. After a walk by designated hitter Hunter Hines and a double by Brad Cumbest, the Bulldogs added 2 more runs scoring on a wild pitch and a sac-fly from 2nd baseman Tanner Leggett. 3rd baseman Kamren James hit one out in the eighth after centerfielder Brayland Skinner walked, giving the Bulldogs a 10-1 lead.
Relieving Preston Johnson was freshman Pico Kohn. The lefty from Verbena, AL was impressive, pitching 2.2 innings, and striking out 3 while allowing just 2 hits. Kohn's ability to throw a low 70's curveball mixed with an upper 80's fastball really kept the hitters guessing.
"He's got a chance to be really good for us," said Mississippi State Head Coach Chris Lemonis.
Mississippi State will get a chance to take the series tomorrow, as Cade Smith is set to start, and build off his impressive performance last week.