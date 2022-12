Fresh off a solid week at the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game, Brookhaven (Miss.) 2023 offensive lineman Amari Smith announced his commitment to Mississippi State.

Smith held offers from across the Magnolia State from Ole Miss and Alcorn State but decided to commit to the Bulldogs after an official visit last week.

Brookhaven didn't have the best season finishing the year at 1-10 but Smith was a bright spot for Ole Brook on the offensive line. The 6'7" 295-pound Smith played well enough to be named a MS-AL All Star and garner the attention of Mississippi State with his massive size and natural athletic ability.

Smith becomes the 21st player to join Mississippi State's 2023 class, and he's the 5th offensive lineman joining Joe Crocker, Jayden Hobson, Malik Ellis, and Zay Alexander.

While currently unranked by Rivals, Smith turned some heads with his performance at the MS-AL All Star game this week and will be rated soon.