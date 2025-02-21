Breakout WR recruit Corey Barber sets trio of official visits

Corey Barber was already considered a breakout recruit during the fall, as he put a head-turning season together at Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park High School.

Under coach Tim Vakakes, the junior registered a whopping 1,400-plus yards and 17 touchdowns as the Jaguars won 12 of 13 games in the process. Since, he has somehow upped the stock more with a verified 4.46-second 40-yard dash time at the Under Armour Atlanta workout back on February 9.

"It's been a blessing for sure," Barber told Rivals. "Having a head coach like Coach V, who wants to get guys to the next level, helps to get these coaches coming in. I'm thankful for everyone in this process.

"I'm glad I got to show myself to the world."

A scholarship offer jump has come through in that time, with programs like Georgia, Alabama and others joining the fold. Before that point, it was Ole Miss, Miami and others setting a high bar.



"Alabama and Georgia offering, those were big ones," he said. "Those are two of the big dogs in the SEC, it lets me know that I can play against those top guys and that I'm one of those top guys.

"But I'm still hungry like I have zero offers, for sure."