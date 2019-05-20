Marks almost committed to Mississippi State late in 2018, so the SEC school in Starkville has had the momentum for some time. They had some coaching moves in the off-season, but new running backs coach Terry Richardson came in, developed a relationship and Mississippi State has picked up a commitment from one of the top backs in the south.

Jo'Quavious Marks has committed to Mississippi State . Florida State made a strong run recently, but Joe Moorhead and the Bulldogs have landed the Rivals250 running back out of Atlanta (Ga.) Carver.

"I have been thinking about this decision for a while," said Marks. "I have been talking with Mississippi State for a year strong. I thought when coach Huff left for Alabama, it would cool down, but it didn't. Coach Moorhead stayed on me, coach Richardson came right in and started talking to me, so nothing ever changed.

"I've always felt at home at Mississippi State. I have been there four times and I really like it there. I love the coaches, I love the energy and when I told my mom that I wanted to go there, she quickly let me know that she loves it there too.

"I knew it was time. I feel like I can be at Mississippi State and be happy. The players and coaches make me feel welcome. When I am there, I feel like I am already part of the team.

"Coach Richardson is pumped up and he is fun to be around. He is more of an old-school guy with a lot of energy. As soon as he came into State, he picked it up with me and we are cool.

"Coach Moorhead is a great coach. He is pumped up to see me and he is an energetic coach. He has made me feel like a No. 1 guy. We talk every day, I have a great bond with him and I feel like he will know how to use me.

"I chose Mississippi State and Florida State was No. 2. I feel good about my commitment, and they are my top school. I am hyped up about my commitment."