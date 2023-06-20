"It wasn’t a hard choice," said Harrell. "I was a priority for them from the jump. Even after I committed to another school. Coach Bump (Chad Bumphis) and Coach Arnett (Zach) have really believed in me. I’m here to make this program better. I'm locked in!"

JJ Harrell has flipped from Tennessee to Mississippi State. The nation's number ten wide receiver chooses Mississippi State over several SEC programs.

Harrell stepped back on his commitment to Tennessee a couple of weeks ago. He mentioned that he always had Miss State in mind.

"They are good genuine people who want the best for you, not just on the field but off the field also. Coach Bump is a Mississippi guy and he understands where we come from. The people of Starkville show me major love every time I'm there. I'm happy I can call another place other than Sardis home."

Harrell is going to be working hard to keep other top Mississippi 2024 prospects in state with him.

"I’m very dedicated to recruiting other players to stay in state and play for Miss State. I already have been working on it. WE COMING! It means the world to me to stay in state and play for Mississippi State."