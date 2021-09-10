Behind Enemy Lines: NC State
We caught up with Matt Carter from the Wolfpacker to get some insight on how NC State people view the matchup this weekend against Mississippi State. Carter shares some thoughts on the Wolfpack offense and defense and gives us a prediction on how he sees this game playing out as we go Behind Enemy Lines.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news