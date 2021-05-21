Bednar throws 8 shutout innings in a 7-0 win at Bama to take the series
Will Bednar left no doubt.
Looking to clinch a road series in Tuscaloosa, the sophomore mowed down the Alabama offense to lead Mississippi State to a 7-0 shutout victory.
He got it started in the 1st with a 3-up, 3-down inning. Kamren James got the Bulldogs on the board in the 2nd with a solo home run. Bednar followed it up with a scoreless frame.
The Bulldog bats got hot in the 3rd. Tanner Leggett led off with a double. Rowdey Jordan scored Leggett with a double of his own. Tanner Allen continued the double fest, lacing one to left-centerfield to bring home Jordan. After a Logan Tanner single, Luke Hancock flew out but plated Allen. Bednar followed up the three-spot with a scoreless bottom half. 4-0 State through three.
Both teams went down in order in the 4th. The next time up, State added to its lead. With runners on the corners and no outs, Tanner Allen scored Lane Forsythe on a sac fly. Luke Hancock then singled to bring home Rowdey Jordan. In the home half, Bednar gave up a one-out double but worked around to keep the Crimson Tide scoreless. 6-0 Dawgs.
Bednar retired the side in order in the 6th. He did it again in the 7th with two strikeouts. He allowed the Tide to have two baserunners in the 8th, but he threw a strikeout to stand them. Eight innings, three hits, no runs, 11 strikeouts. Will Bednar’s finest outing of the season.
Logan Tanner scored Lane Forsythe on an RBI groundout in the 9th. Brandon Smith received Bednar in the bottom half and picked up where he left off, fanning the side in order with two swinging strikeouts. Mississippi State wins, 7-0.
The Bulldogs improve to 39-13 (19-10) on the year and will look to sweep Alabama tomorrow at 1:00 PM.