Bednar throws 8 shutout innings in a 7-0 win at Bama to take the series

Will Bednar left no doubt.

Looking to clinch a road series in Tuscaloosa, the sophomore mowed down the Alabama offense to lead Mississippi State to a 7-0 shutout victory.

He got it started in the 1st with a 3-up, 3-down inning. Kamren James got the Bulldogs on the board in the 2nd with a solo home run. Bednar followed it up with a scoreless frame.

The Bulldog bats got hot in the 3rd. Tanner Leggett led off with a double. Rowdey Jordan scored Leggett with a double of his own. Tanner Allen continued the double fest, lacing one to left-centerfield to bring home Jordan. After a Logan Tanner single, Luke Hancock flew out but plated Allen. Bednar followed up the three-spot with a scoreless bottom half. 4-0 State through three.