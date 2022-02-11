 BulldogBlitz - Baseball Scrimmage Stats from Friday February 11th
Baseball Scrimmage Stats from Friday February 11th

Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@byers_jv

Baseball season is one week away and the team is wrapping up their spring scrimmages this weekend. Today Team Black defeated Team Maroon by a score of 3-2.

True freshman Hunter Hines got Team Black off to an early lead in the 2nd inning with a homerun off of Landon Sims, and Drew McGowan had a solid day going 2-3 with 2 RBI's.

For Team Maroon Aaron Downs hit a homerun off of Cade Smith and Tanner Leggett had an RBI single knocking in Logan Tanner.

Team Black

2B RJ Yeager: 1-4 with a single and 2 strikeouts

C Luke Hancock: 0-3 with 1 walk

LF Brad Cumbest: 0-4 with 1 strikeout

1B Hunter Hines: 2-4 with 1 single, 1 homerun, 1 RBI, and 2 strikeouts

SS Lane Forsythe: 1-4 with 1 single and 2 strikeouts

CF Brayland Skinner: 2-4 with 1 single, 1 double, 1 stolen base, and 2 strikeouts

3B Slate Alford: 0-2 with 2 strikeouts and 2 walks

DH Von Seibert: 1-4 with 1 single and 2 strikeouts

RF Drew McGowan: 2-3 with 1 single,1 double, 2 RBIs and 1 strikeout

DH Gray Bane: 0-3 with 2 strikeouts


RHP Cade Smith: 4.2 IP, 1 ER, 3 Hits, 4 K’s, 2 BB

LHP Cole Cheatham: 0.2 IP, 0 ER, 1 Hit, 1 K, 2 BB

RHP KC Hunt: 3.2 IP, 1 ER, 4 Hits, 4 K’s, 0 BB


Team Maroon

CF Jess Davis: 1-4 with 1 single and 1 stolen base

3B Kamren James: 0-3 with 2 strikeouts and 1 walk

RF Kellum Clark: 1-3 with 1 single, 1 strikeout, and 1 walk

C Logan Tanner: 1-4 with 1 double

LF Matt Corder: 1-2 with 1 single, 2 walks, and 1 stolen base

2B Tanner Leggett: 1-4 with 1 single,1 RBI, and 1 strikeout

SS Davis Meche: 0-4 with 2 strikeouts

1B Aaron Downs: 1-4 with 1 homerun and 1 RBI

DH Bryce Chance: 2-3 with 2 singles

DH Revy Higgins III: 0-3 with 2 strikeouts


RHP Landon Sims: 4 IP, 2 ER, 5 Hits, 8 K’s, 2 BB

LHP Cam Tullar: 1.1 IP, 0 ER, 0 Hits, 2 K’s, 0 BB

RHP Parker Stinnett: 3.2 IP, 1 ER, 4 Hits, 6 K’s, 1 BB


