Baseball Scrimmage Stats from Friday February 11th
Baseball season is one week away and the team is wrapping up their spring scrimmages this weekend. Today Team Black defeated Team Maroon by a score of 3-2.
True freshman Hunter Hines got Team Black off to an early lead in the 2nd inning with a homerun off of Landon Sims, and Drew McGowan had a solid day going 2-3 with 2 RBI's.
For Team Maroon Aaron Downs hit a homerun off of Cade Smith and Tanner Leggett had an RBI single knocking in Logan Tanner.
Team Black
2B RJ Yeager: 1-4 with a single and 2 strikeouts
C Luke Hancock: 0-3 with 1 walk
LF Brad Cumbest: 0-4 with 1 strikeout
1B Hunter Hines: 2-4 with 1 single, 1 homerun, 1 RBI, and 2 strikeouts
SS Lane Forsythe: 1-4 with 1 single and 2 strikeouts
CF Brayland Skinner: 2-4 with 1 single, 1 double, 1 stolen base, and 2 strikeouts
3B Slate Alford: 0-2 with 2 strikeouts and 2 walks
DH Von Seibert: 1-4 with 1 single and 2 strikeouts
RF Drew McGowan: 2-3 with 1 single,1 double, 2 RBIs and 1 strikeout
DH Gray Bane: 0-3 with 2 strikeouts
RHP Cade Smith: 4.2 IP, 1 ER, 3 Hits, 4 K’s, 2 BB
LHP Cole Cheatham: 0.2 IP, 0 ER, 1 Hit, 1 K, 2 BB
RHP KC Hunt: 3.2 IP, 1 ER, 4 Hits, 4 K’s, 0 BB
Team Maroon
CF Jess Davis: 1-4 with 1 single and 1 stolen base
3B Kamren James: 0-3 with 2 strikeouts and 1 walk
RF Kellum Clark: 1-3 with 1 single, 1 strikeout, and 1 walk
C Logan Tanner: 1-4 with 1 double
LF Matt Corder: 1-2 with 1 single, 2 walks, and 1 stolen base
2B Tanner Leggett: 1-4 with 1 single,1 RBI, and 1 strikeout
SS Davis Meche: 0-4 with 2 strikeouts
1B Aaron Downs: 1-4 with 1 homerun and 1 RBI
DH Bryce Chance: 2-3 with 2 singles
DH Revy Higgins III: 0-3 with 2 strikeouts
RHP Landon Sims: 4 IP, 2 ER, 5 Hits, 8 K’s, 2 BB
LHP Cam Tullar: 1.1 IP, 0 ER, 0 Hits, 2 K’s, 0 BB
RHP Parker Stinnett: 3.2 IP, 1 ER, 4 Hits, 6 K’s, 1 BB