Baseball Scrimmage Stats from Friday February 11th

Baseball season is one week away and the team is wrapping up their spring scrimmages this weekend. Today Team Black defeated Team Maroon by a score of 3-2.

True freshman Hunter Hines got Team Black off to an early lead in the 2nd inning with a homerun off of Landon Sims, and Drew McGowan had a solid day going 2-3 with 2 RBI's.

For Team Maroon Aaron Downs hit a homerun off of Cade Smith and Tanner Leggett had an RBI single knocking in Logan Tanner.