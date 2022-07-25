Austin Williams expecting big leap in year 3 under Mike Leach

Austin Williams was Mr. Reliable out of the slot for Mississippi State last season. The senior hauled 52 passes for 617 yards in 2021 and has just a 0.9% drop rate since 2019, the best among SEC receivers, topping a list including George Pickens and DeVonta Smith

Williams had a significant part in the success of the Air Raid offense in year two under Mike Leach and helped sophomore quarterback Will Rogers set school records in passing yards and passing touchdowns. If the trend continues from Mike Leach's 3rd year at Texas Tech and Washington State, Rogers and the Air Raid could take an even greater step in 2022, according to Austin Williams.

"I expect a higher level of execution," said Williams. "Our progress from year one to year two was leaps and bounds. I feel like our offense is going to continue to move on an upward angle."

Mississippi State lost some close games against Memphis, LSU, and Arkansas, where one bounce might've resulted in a win, and winning those close games is something Williams says the Bulldogs are working on.

"It's hard to single something out because there's a lot of determining factors. We had a couple of games that we lost by three or less points. We got to fix them and just finish a couple games, honestly. We had a couple that we had but just let slip. That's something we're working on this offseason is that finishing mentality."

While Mississippi State returns a lot at wide receiver, there are still some new young faces getting their feet wet that have impressed Williams.

"We've had a couple transfers. A couple freshmen come in. An outside guy I've been working with a lot is Jordan Mosley, who transferred from Northwestern. I think he's a really talented, explosive guy," said Williams. "We got a couple freshmen who came in. Mojo (Marquez Dortch), I think, is going to be a really athletic kid from Mississippi. We got some guys that can play ball, honestly. I'm really excited to see a couple of them in camp. We haven't had a chance to put pads on with them yet, but everything I've seen from them this offseason, they're working hard and trying to lead the way."

Another of those newcomers is Justin Robinson, who battled some injuries while at Georgia but looks like he could be coming into his own at Mississippi State.

"He's good. He's a big, talented kid," said Williams. I work out with him all the team; we're on the same workout rack. He can really play ball. It's just natural ball skills. I think his ceiling is really, really high. I've been talking and working with him all offseason, and I think with the leaps and bounds he's made from spring to now, he's going to be a really good player for us," said Williams

Since Mike Leach took over in 2020, the wide receiver room has continued to grow, and their depth is something Williams is excited about.

"There's multiple guys that play each position. And that's good to have competition. I think we're gonna push our bike a hell of a ride," Williams said.