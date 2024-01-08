Mississippi State landed a third defensive lineman from the transfer portal on Monday in the form of Auburn freshman Wilky Denaud.

Denaud, a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, redshirted his initial college season and will have four years of eligibility. His addition gives the Bulldogs and defensive line coach David Turner a talented young piece who can make an impact for multiple seasons.

The 6'4", 295-pound defensive lineman did not see any game action as a true freshman. The former Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll Catholic standout chose Auburn over Tennessee, Florida State and Indiana as a recruit.

As a high school senior, Denaud helped John Carroll to a 10-2 record and anchored the defensive line with 79 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.

The Bulldogs are set to lose Jaden Crumedy and Nathan Pickering on the defensive line, who used their final seasons of eligibility in 2023. Kalvin Dinkins and Trevion Williams are two returning players who could make an impact after having their redshirt freshman seasons cut short due to injury.

Denaud joins Purdue senior Sulaiman Kpaka and North Carolina senior Kedrick Bingley-Jones as Mississippi State's defensive line additions through the transfer portal. The Bulldogs have now added 14 transfers in total. The complete list is posted below:

Baylor QB Blake Shapen

North Carolina DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones

North Texas C Ethan Miner

Memphis OT Makylan Pounders

Memphis DB Traveon Wright

Vanderbilt TE Justin Ball

Buffalo TE Cameron Ball

Purdue DL Sulaiman Kpaka

LSU OL Marlon Martinez

UTEP WR Kelly Akharaiyi

New Mexico State P Zach Haynes

Louisville WR Kevin Coleman

South Carolina LB Stone Blanton

Auburn DL Wilky Denaud