Arkansas Bats Too Much to Handle for Mississippi State

Fayetteville, AR- With the wind blowing out, Arkansas took full advantage hitting four home runs, dominating Mississippi State 12-5.

Razorback freshman Hagen Smith struggled a bit in the top of the first, walking three consecutive Mississippi State batters, leading to a sac-fly by Kellum Clark, giving the Bulldogs an early 1-0 lead. After that, the talented lefty settled in, allowing just three hits and no walks, and striking out six batters over the next five innings. State did manage to get a pair of runs across in the fifth, as Luke Hancock, hitting in the leadoff spot today, blasted a 2-run bomb to right-center, his third of the season.

Parker Stinnett had a very shaky start today, and he would exit in the second inning after allowing four runs. He allowed just one hit, an RBI single by Arkansas 3rd baseman Cayden Wallace, but three walks and two hit batters gave Arkansas the baserunners to manufacture some runs.

Cam Tullar relieved Stinnett and got the Bulldogs out of the jam in the 2nd inning, but the Hogs teed off on him after that. Arkansas DH Brady Slavens broke his slump with a 2-run blast in the third, and third baseman Cayden Wallace drove in two with a double. Back-to-back homers by Wake Forest transfer Chris Lanzilli and switch-hitting 2nd baseman Robert Moore in the fourth gave Arkansas 10 runs on the day, and Tullar would be relieved by K.C. Hunt.

Hunt, the junior from New Jersey, made just his 3rd appearance of the season after missing six weeks with an undisclosed injury and pitched well. In 1.2 innings of work, Hunt allowed a home run to Arkansas left fielder Zack Gregory but retired the five other batters he faced. Hunt was not afraid to pound the strike zone, walking no Razorback hitters, something that has plagued the Mississippi State pitching staff this season. Freshman Jack Walker came in for Hunt and pitched the final three innings, allowing just one run.

When Smith came out of the game after six innings, the Bulldogs got a run in each of the seventh and eighth innings. Lane Forsythe knocked in a run on an RBI single off of Gabriel Starks, and Brad Cumbest reached on an error by the Arkansas 3rd baseman, which scored a run to cut the lead to 12-5.

Mississippi State will look to avoid the sweep tomorrow with Cade Smith taking the mound set to face Jaxon Wiggins.