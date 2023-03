Last month, Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove HS three-star quarterback Anthony Maddox Jr. committed to Texas A&M over his other top choices Penn State and Alabama.

Since his commitment to the Aggies, the 6'2" signal-caller has earned offers from in-state programs Mississippi State and Jackson State. He's also added Power-5 offers from Miami and Louisville, but Maddox reaffirmed his commitment to Jimbo Fisher's program after he visited Starkville this weekend.